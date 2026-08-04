William H Bingham III
Mental Health
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Bingham III is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
I'm a board-certified psychiatrist who also completed training in child & adolescent psychiatry. Attended medical school & completed residency/fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Currently reside in Lexington, SC but work remotely for the Hinesville CBOC. I utilize a collaborative care approach to helping veterans improve overall mental health