William Hernandez-Alicea

Dr. Hernandez-Alicea earned his bachelor’s degree in science from SUNY (State University of New York) at Stony Brooks and his Doctor degree in Medicine from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine. Provided primary and emergency care working for the Indian Health Services(IHS), NCSU in Lame Deer, Montana, Serving the Norther Cheyenne Indian Reservation . He has served veterans through the Ralph H. Johnson VA for more than 30 years. Dedicated to providing compassionate, patient-centered care at the Goose Creek outpatient clinic, Dr. Hernandez-Alicea focuses on preventive medicine, and managing chronic medical conditions like diabetes , high blood pressure , musculoskeletal pain.

Dr. Hernandez-Alicea is known for building robust trust and rapport with all his patients and involving his patients in shared decision-making.

Dr. Hernandez-Alicea supports holistic well-being that involve patient-centered care addressing not only the physical health but also the emotional and social needs of all his patients. Dr Hernandez-Alicea strongly believes in effective communication, respect, and dignity and most important the safety of all his patients as an integral part for the care of veterans at the VA.

