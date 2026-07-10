W. Michael Pullen, M.D. is a board-certified, fellowship trained orthopaedic surgeon with a clinical focus in sports medicine. Dr. Pullen is an Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine with dual appointments at the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center and at the Medical University of South Carolina. Prior to joining RAJVAMC and MUSC, Dr. Pullen served as an orthopaedic surgeon and Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy. He currently serves as the Medical Director for the Athletic Training Residency Program and head team physician for the South Carolina Stingrays and the Citadel University Athletics.



