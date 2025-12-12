Since joining the VA in 2003, he has provided acute medical care to hospitalized Veterans, delivering high-quality, compassionate care. In his additional role as Site Director for the Internal Medicine Residency Program, Dr. Shelley is dedicated to mentoring and educating the next generation of physicians.



He is deeply committed to fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment that enhances the joy and fulfillment of caring for our nation’s Veterans.

Dr. Shelley earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Furman University, where he was also a member of the men’s tennis team. He received his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), where he also completed his residency in Internal Medicine.

Outside of work, Dr. Shelley is an avid tennis player who competes both locally and nationally. He enjoys coaching the Academic Magnet High School tennis team, where his son plays. He also loves traveling with his wife and their pug, Zelda.

Education and Credentials

• Undergraduate: Furman University, B.S. Biology, 1996

• Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina, M.D., 2000

• Residency: Internal Medicine, MUSC, 2003

• Certifications: Board Certified in Internal Medicine