Having joined the VA in 2024, Dr. Crowther provides inpatient hospital care to Veterans from Charleston and across the Southeast Region.

In this role, he is responsible for coordinating and delivering comprehensive inpatient medical care, managing acute and chronic conditions, collaborating with multidisciplinary teams, and ensuring safe transitions of care. He is passionate about providing Veteran-centered, evidence-based care and is driven by a commitment to improving the patient experience, supporting families, and advocating for high-quality, equitable healthcare for those who have served.

Dr. Crowther earned a Doctorate of Medicine from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, followed by an Internal Medicine residency at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family and two Goldendoodles, cheering on the Baltimore Ravens, and taking advantage of the beaches and outdoor life around Charleston.

Education and Credentials