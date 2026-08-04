Zeke Campbell, M.D. completed his medical degree, internship and neurology residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Subsequently, Dr. Campbell completed separate fellowships in clinical neurophysiology and epilepsy at the Medical University of South Carolina. As an epileptologist, Dr. Campbell helps to diagnose and treat patients with epilepsy. His particular areas of interest include clinical neurophysiology, drug treatment of epilepsy, epilepsy surgery, neurostimulation, and neuroimaging in epilepsy.