Being safe and preventing self-harm and suicide

Suicide and self-harm prevention strategies usually include everyone⁠; relatives, friends, caregivers, community members, and health care providers having a role to play in keeping Veterans safe and healthy. Veterans themselves should also take mitigating choices to ensure they are able to enjoy a healthy life and prevent these self-destructive behaviors.

“Differentiating the characteristics of non-suicidal and suicidal self-harm is crucial when you are concerned about a loved one. These behaviors represent significant health risks,” writes Gaan Ackers, the director of clinical outreach and education at Hillside Inc., in the article “Non-Suicidal vs. Suicidal Self-Harm” published in 2021. She continues to write that, “Both behaviors cause physical harm to a person’s body, but what makes each act different and more dangerous than the other? Understanding the risks and differences of non-suicidal versus suicidal self-harm will help guide you to the best methods and resources for getting help for your loved one.”

According to the Cornell University Research Program on Self-Injury and Recovery, self-injury is sometimes used as a way of coping with negative events and feelings. Often, it comes from not having learned how to identify or express difficult feelings in a healthy way. Veterans who find new ways of coping with difficult feelings can help to suppress the urges that lead to self-injury and may help in the recovery process. Seeking outside professional assistance or engaging in individual therapy may be a good idea as well. Stopping is easier if you can find other ways of expressing or coping with your feelings.

“Self-harm is the common term for non-suicidal self-injury and is used to describe a number of behaviors that people may use to try and manage or tolerate intense emotion without the intention to end one’s life,” said Jonelle Flood, Ralph H. Johnson VA HCS Evidence-Based Practice Coordinator. “The most common form of non-suicidal self-injury within the veteran population is wall and object punching. There are many individual reasons someone may use self-harm and figuring out what those reasons are will help identify specific strategies for that person. The first strategy to mitigate impact is often delay and distract. Remember, doing something pleasant or relaxing may not be distracting enough initially so things like brief intense exercise, putting your face in very cold water, immersing oneself into a complex project, getting out into a public space that’s distracting, or even setting a timer for 5-10 minutes and committing to putting off the behavior for that allotted time have been effective.”

The research article, “Self-harm as a predisposition for suicide attempts: A study of adolescents' deliberate self-harm, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts” published in 2020, tells us that data shows that deliberate self-harm and suicidal ideation share similar risk factors, namely psychiatric conditions (e.g. depression, borderline personality disorder, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, impulsivity, attention deficit, conduct disorder). Many of these conditions are experienced by Veterans at higher degrees than the general population.

According to the VA’s National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention website, people can experience emotional or mental health distress in response to a wide range of situations. Distress may be triggered by troubles such as problems in personal relationships or loss of a job. This distress can get worse and lead some people to consider hurting or even killing themselves (suicide). In general, Veterans are at a higher risk of suicide than civilians. The suicide rate for Veterans is roughly 50% to 60% higher than for non-veteran adults, even when adjusting for age and sex.

“Veterans have a higher risk of suicide than non-Veteran adults,” said Jessica Rogers, Ralph H. Johnson VA HCS suicide prevention coordinator. “While there is not one explanation for this, increased risk can involve a combination of military experiences and circumstances that occur before, during or after service. Some factors include combat or other traumatic experiences, PTSD, depression, anxiety or other mental health difficulties, pain, chronic health problems, traumatic brain injury, sleep problems, homelessness or financial and social stress, difficulties transitioning out of the military and access to firearms.”

The VA’s key to prevention is strengthening protective factors⁠, like access to mental health care, a sense of connection to other people, and positive coping skills⁠ for Veterans and reducing risk factors. Some of these risk factors can be easy access to firearms or certain medications, as well as lack of support during stressful life events, such as divorce, job loss, or the death of a loved one. While firearms and medications are usually handled responsibly, they can become deadly if a Veteran is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide or self-harm. Because many crises are brief, safe storage practices can save a life by increasing the amount of time and distance between someone having a suicidal crisis and access to a firearm or medication.

The VA is dedicated to reducing Veteran suicide and self-harm rates, and Veterans’ family members and friends are crucial to this prevention. They know their Veteran loved ones best and are often the first to notice that the Veteran is facing a challenge. When Veterans have access to the right support before a crisis happens, lives can be saved.