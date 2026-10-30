From special effects to surgical solutions: Charleston VA innovator uses creativity to advance Veteran care

CHARLESTON, S.C. — What do haunted house-style special effects, 3D printing and surgical training have in common? At the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System, the answer is innovation, and an engineering technician helping transform how medical professionals prepare to care for Veterans.

For Benjamin Yecke, an engineering technician with the Ralph H. Johnson VA HCS 3D Innovation Center, a lifelong fascination with special effects makeup has evolved into an opportunity to support Veteran care through realistic medical training tools, customized prosthetics and creative problem-solving.

“We design a plethora of different things for the hospital,” said Yecke. “From wheelchair applications, to prosthetics, and even dental work. If the hospital needs something, if we can design and develop it, we do so. I have been tasked out as an effects artist to help design organs, trauma simulation, and other training aids for surgeons.”

What began as a childhood hobby involving fake blood, latex, and Halloween makeup has become a specialized skill set that helps surgeons and medical staff practice complex procedures in realistic training environments.

As a child, he experimented with leftover Halloween makeup supplies, developing an interest in creating realistic injuries and special effects. His hobby eventually expanded into work at haunted houses and community events, where he refined his ability to produce convincing effects under tight deadlines.

During his Air Force service, Yecke’s talents caught the attention of a medical squadron, which recruited him to assist with moulage, the application of realistic, simulated injuries used during medical training exercises.

“I’m used to tearing things up and making them look broken, but I wanted to be able to get to the point where I’d be able to build people back up,” Yecke said. “Somebody saw my talents and my skill sets and said, hey, we can use that. I was blessed to be given the opportunity to kind of pursue that.”

That experience introduced him to the practical applications of his artistic abilities in health care training. Today, that ambition is becoming a reality through the intersection of art, engineering and medicine.

At the 3D Innovation Center, Yecke works alongside engineers, medical professionals, and other technical specialists to develop customized solutions for the health care system.

Using a combination of 3D printing, digital sculpting, silicone casting, and traditional special effects techniques, Yecke produces models designed to replicate the appearance and physical characteristics of human anatomy.

His projects have included simulated hearts, bleeding spleens, intestines, trauma injuries and other anatomical structures. Creating these models requires more than artistic ability. Each project involves collaboration with medical professionals to ensure the finished product meets specific training requirements. Surgeons provide feedback on everything from tissue texture and anatomical structure to coloration and how a model should respond during a simulated procedure.

“A lot of it’s asking surgeons what this should feel like,” Yecke explained. “Figuring out the right models is like solving a giant puzzle and getting the satisfaction of not only a job well done, but seeing the positive surgical results with patients and creating a better productive environment for the hospital.”

This collaboration allows the innovation team to refine its designs until they provide the level of realism needed for training. In some cases, the team has even used medical imaging, including CT scans and MRIs, to help develop accurate anatomical models. The result is a growing collection of specialized training tools that can be tailored to the needs of VA medical professionals.

Beyond enhancing medical training, the 3D Innovation Center is demonstrating how in-house innovation can help the health care system use its resources more efficiently. Rather than relying exclusively on commercially manufactured medical training products, the team can design and produce customized alternatives using equipment and materials already available within the center.

One project involved developing a life-size silicone injection training model for nursing staff. Using a digital model inspired by Michelangelo’s Statue of David, Yecke and the team created a mold and poured approximately 25 pounds of silicone to produce a realistic model for practicing injections. The project reflects the team’s ability to approach traditional medical training needs from an entirely different perspective.

“We have the freedom to be innovative and think outside the box, and the hospital really gets to benefit from that because they can get some really creative solutions out of it from us,” Yecke said.

According to Yecke’s preliminary estimates, the team has produced approximately 300 training products, including multiple copies of suture trainers and mannequin components. He estimated that roughly $4,000 in project expenditures has supported work that could cost approximately $55,000 to obtain through outside sources.

While those figures remain preliminary, they illustrate the potential value of producing specialized training equipment in-house. The ability to manufacture these products locally also allows the team to adjust without the delays associated with ordering, shipping or returning commercially produced equipment.

If a surgeon needs a model adjusted, the innovation team can modify the design, create a new prototype and gather feedback directly from the medical professionals who will use it.

Although many of Yecke’s projects are used for clinical training, the broader mission of the 3D Innovation Center remains focused on meeting the needs of Veterans. The team works directly with Veterans on customized prosthetic solutions, incorporating their feedback into the design and development process. That same collaborative approach extends to the Simulation Lab, where surgeons and clinical staff help guide the development of training models based on the procedures and scenarios they encounter.

“It’s a really satisfying process to be a part of,” said Yecke. “I thrive off the constant creativity and the wonderful results we produce for Veterans. We go through such extensive collaboration and process improvements to make sure we get it right. We’ve gone from hand sculpting models in clay and doing plaster casts to 3D renderings and digital designs. We’re able to create facial features like noses for Veterans that may have lost theirs during their service. We’re directly in the office working with the Veteran to ensure they get the better product, and we thrive off that positive feedback from them.”

Each realistic training model represents an opportunity for medical professionals to practice, refine their techniques and prepare for the challenges of patient care. The work also demonstrates how innovation does not always begin with an invention or emerging technology. Sometimes, it begins by recognizing an existing talent and finding a new way to apply it. In Yecke’s case, skills developed through years of artistic experimentation have become valuable tools in supporting VA’s health care mission.

Yecke continues to approach each project as an opportunity to learn. From improving his digital sculpting abilities to experimenting with new silicone techniques and mold designs, he sees every challenge as another chance to develop his skills. He also recognizes that successful innovation rarely happens on the first attempt. It requires experimentation, collaboration and a willingness to revisit an idea until it works.

As the 3D Innovation Center continues developing customized tools and training solutions, his journey offers an example of how employees can use unexpected talents to make meaningful contributions to Veteran care.

What began with Halloween makeup and simulated injuries has evolved into a career dedicated to helping medical professionals prepare to treat Veterans.

“This job is one of those things where creativity and altruism meet,” Yecke said. “And I couldn’t think of anything more satisfying than that.”

At Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System, that intersection of creativity and service is helping turn innovative ideas into practical solutions, supporting medical professionals, making better use of resources and advancing the care Veterans have earned.