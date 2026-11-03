Longtime VA volunteer to lead Charleston's 2026 Veterans Day Parade as grand marshal

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Every morning, 102-year-old World War II Veteran Charles “Charlie” Passarello gets out of bed with a simple reminder to himself.

“I get up in the morning, stand up, and say to myself, you're standing up, do something.”

It's a philosophy that has guided him through more than a century of life, from serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II to a 35-year career at the Charleston Naval Shipyard and decades spent volunteering with fellow Veterans at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, Charleston will recognize that lifetime of service when Passarello leads the city's 2026 Veterans Day Parade as grand marshal.

For Passarello, the honor is an opportunity to represent the men and women who have served alongside him and in the generations since.

“So now I'm happy that they've chosen me to represent the Veterans,” he said.

Passarello's military journey began in Charleston in 1942, when the United States was mobilizing for World War II. After graduating from high school that June, he enlisted in the Navy on Nov. 11, 1942, at just 18 years old.

Growing up around Charleston's waterways, Passarello was drawn to the Navy. His early assignments included maintaining a submarine net protecting Charleston Harbor and conducting patrols along the southeastern coastline.

After several months, he requested a transfer to the Pacific.

His journey took him by troop train to California and then aboard a troop ship to Hawaii. There, his experience as an electrician led him to volunteer for the Navy's Seabees, the construction battalions responsible for building and maintaining military infrastructure.

Passarello helped establish radar towers on Johnston Island in the Pacific, supporting operations that tracked aircraft across the region. He eventually advanced to electrician's mate second class and supervised a team of 10 men.

Although he did not serve in direct combat, he witnessed the human cost of war through the servicemen returning from it. Those experiences and the friendships he formed left a lasting impression.

Following his military service, Passarello returned to Charleston and resumed working in electrical supply before beginning a career at the Charleston Naval Shipyard in 1951.

Starting as an electrician, he worked his way through supervisory positions before becoming superintendent of the electrical shop, overseeing approximately 368 employees. He retired in 1986 after 35 years of service, but retirement did little to slow him down.

For Passarello, the end of one career simply created more opportunities to help others.

For approximately 30 years, he has volunteered in support of Veterans through the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System and Charleston Elks Lodge 242.

A member of the Elks for more than six decades, Passarello helped organize visits to hospitalized Veterans, bringing magazines and refreshments to patients who might otherwise have few visitors.

Over time, those visits became more than a volunteer commitment. They became personal.

Passarello recalled meeting a hospitalized Veteran who had lost both legs and had no family nearby. The two spent time talking, and Passarello returned on subsequent visits, once bringing him a hamburger and milkshake.

When he returned for another visit, he learned the Veteran had died.

The experience stayed with him, reinforcing something Passarello had come to understand about volunteering: Sometimes the most meaningful thing a person can offer is simply their presence.

“What keeps me coming here are the people,” he said.

Through the Elks Lodge, Passarello has continued supporting Veterans and community charitable efforts. He also spent approximately 20 years leading the lodge's bingo committee, helping generate funds for charitable programs and scholarships.

At 102, Passarello has witnessed extraordinary changes in American life. Yet when asked what has kept him motivated through the decades, his answer had little to do with accomplishments or recognition.

“I treat everybody fairly, I try to be nice to everybody, I don't lie to anybody, and I don't want anybody lying to me.”

It's a philosophy he carried from his military service into his career and continues to practice through his volunteer work.

For the Veterans he visits, Passarello offers something that cannot be measured in years of service or awards: time, companionship and the reassurance that someone remembers them.

On Nov. 8, the community he has served for so long will have an opportunity to return that appreciation as he travels through downtown Charleston at the head of the Veterans Day Parade.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Concord and Market streets and continues along East Bay and Broad streets before ending at Colonial Lake.

For one morning, a man who has spent decades recognizing the service and sacrifices of others will receive some recognition of his own.

And when the parade ends, Passarello will likely return to the philosophy that has guided him for more than a century: Get up, find something worth doing and help someone along the way.