Murrells Inlet Veterans Deliver Holiday Cheer

The holiday season is a time for joy and celebration and, often, lending a helping hand to those in need. American Legion Post 178 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, pulled together this year to collect gifts and other necessities for Veterans receiving care at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Volunteers from Post 178 delivered $14,000 worth of hygiene items, clothing and other needed goods to Charleston VAMC Dec. 11 as part of their 13th annual Christmas for Vets drive.

"It's veterans helping veterans. That's our main project. Going around helping them, giving them stuff that they may need, or maybe struggling to survive. And we can help them out that way," said Rich Sullivan, American Legion Post 178 Commander.

In addition to delivering a trailer full of donations to the medical center, post members also volunteered their time to visit with Veteran patients during their hospital stays and presented them with holiday cards and handmade lap blankets.

Sullivan said it’s especially important that Veterans feel appreciated and supported during the holiday season.

Charleston VAMC’s Voluntary Service team will distribute the donated items to Veterans in need both in the Lowcountry and at the facility’s offsite community-based outpatient clinics in South Carolina and Georgia.

“Voluntary Service works very diligently to fill in the gaps,” said Sue Kerver, Charleston VAMC Voluntary Service Program Manager. “So, the things that we can’t get through our regular services and our regular program, that’s what we’re here for.”

