New VA clinic coming to North Charleston

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at the site for the new Charleston VA Outpatient Health Annex located at 6450 Rivers Ave. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie is scheduled to give the ceremony’s remarks.

The clinical annex will total 75,000 net usable square feet and will focus mainly on primary care and dental services with secondary services including mental health, select specialty care, blood collection and radiology, including general, CT, ultrasound, bone density and the capability to add MRI.

“Our medical center has been experiencing rapid growth over the last several years, and because of that we’ve been challenged with space,” said Charleston VA Medical Center Director and CEO Scott Isaacks. “The new clinic will not only expand our footprint but will also increase access to care for Veterans in a more convenient and consolidated location.”

Future growth has been a top consideration during planning for the health annex. The new clinic will have room for a total of 24 primary care teams, leaving room to add up to six more teams to the current 18 already on hand in the Charleston area, with each team serving a panel of 900 to 1200 Veteran patients. The clinic also plans to have a separate women’s health area and designated clinical rooms to best accommodate the needs of the VA’s expanding female population.

“I am looking forward to celebrating the beginning of this new clinic with our employees and the Charleston Veteran community and sharing with the Secretary how Charleston VA is leading the way in Veterans health care across the country,” said Isaacks.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Secretary Wilkie’s keynote remarks will be preceded by remarks from Congressman Joe Cunningham, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, and Charleston VAMC Director and CEO Scott Isaacks. The event is free and open to the public and there will be parking onsite.