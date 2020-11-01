Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.
NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.
Charleston VA employees initiate improvements
In May, during the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC Hospital Week Celebration, employees throughout the medical center, clinics and off-site locations were asked to participate in a Digital Scavenger Hunt.
RiverDogs bring HOPE to Fisher House Charleston
Hope can seem scarce when serious medical issues occur, but that’s exactly what the Charleston RiverDogs brought to Veterans and families at Fisher House Charleston on June 14 as they celebrated HOPE Week 2018.
Military Appreciation Seating at Party in the Park
For the fifth year, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has teamed up with local radio station 103.5 WEZL to host a special military appreciation seating area at the station’s Party in the Park summer concert series.
Service, sacrifice honored for Memorial Day
Friends of Fisher House Charleston President Maj. Joshua Strimple, U.S. Army Reserve paid tribute to the more than 650,000 Veterans who have died in battle while sharing his own poignant story of service during his keynote address at a Memorial Day ceremony held May 25.
VA2K improves employee health, helps homeless Vete
The eighth annual VA2K Walk and Roll, held at VA’s across the U.S. on May 16, got employees moving while supporting homeless Veterans with donated items. The event, which kicked off at 11:00 a.m. at the main hospital, had more than 20 walkers on the 1.2 mile course within the first 30 minutes.
Trident Clinic hosts a baby shower for Veterans
This year, on the Wednesday before Mother’s Day, the Trident VA Outpatient Clinic held its very first baby shower to honor and support local Veteran patients of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center as they prepare to welcome new children into their family.
Scleral lenses: helping Veterans see clearly
What if you were never able to see clearly, or you were always uncomfortable with dry itchy eyes? The scleral lens may be the answer you’ve been looking for.
Celebrating Charleston VAMC volunteers
Last week we celebrated National Healthcare Volunteer Week. A time in April every year where we recognize the dedication and hard work of our Ralph H. Johnson VAMC Volunteers who help serve our Lowcountry Veterans.
Opioid reduction at Charleston VAMC
Earlier this year, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) became the first and only health-care system in the country to publicly post opioid prescribing rates when it launched its new data website.
Text Message Appointment Reminders
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center now offers another convenient option for Veterans to receive appointment reminders – text messages direct to your mobile device for patients who choose this option.