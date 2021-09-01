 Skip to Content
Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Charleston

NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.

Today Show host, Craig Melvin, conducts an interview at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Learning to save her own life

U.S. Army Veteran Joyce Letellier never thought she’d be 61-years-old and encouraging others to take control of their mental health. In fact, Letellier didn’t know if she’d even be alive to tell her story.

U.S. Army Veteran Joyce Letellier sits out front of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center where she receives her mental health treatment. Photo by James Arrowood.

VA MISSION Act goes live June 6

The VA MISSION Act will go into effect on June 6, 2019 and stands to be one of the most impactful changes to the way that VA provides health care for Veterans.

Charleston VA to break ground on new Myrtle Beach

On Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m., Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is scheduled to break ground on its new Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic during a ceremony at the site’s location at 1800 Airpark Drive, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

The groundbreaking ceremony for Charleston VA’s consolidated Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic will take place on May 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the new site’s location at 1800 Airpark Drive, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Charleston VA to host annual Memorial Day Event

Each year, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center pays tribute to the fallen service members who paid the ultimate price for freedom with a Memorial Day Remembrance Event in their honor. This year, the event will be held on Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. in the Charleston VAMC Main Auditorium.

On the fly: A female Veteran’s tale of empowerment

Fly fishing has long been a passion of mine. I picked it up about five years ago because I needed to do something that would force me to slow down and breathe. Plus, I knew I needed to be outside because nature centers and grounds me. So, fly fishing seemed like the perfect solution.

Sue Kerver catches a trout in Fort Smith, Montana with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing.

VA2K Walk and Roll encourages active lifestyle

Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will join VAs across the country to participate in the 9th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll event May 15.

New VA clinic coming to North Charleston

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at the site for the new Charleston VA Outpatient Health Annex located at 6450 Rivers Ave. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie is scheduled to give the ceremony’s remarks.

Clinic rendering

A Veteran’s inspiring health journey

On January 8, 2019, U.S. Navy Veteran Tony Valencia made a commitment to himself. A commitment to change some unhealthy habits, refocus his life and get healthy, with a goal of one day riding on a roller coaster with his grandkids.

MOVE! Program Coordinator Becci Luhrs weighs Veteran Tony Valencia during his final program weigh-in on April 19 at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Volunteers recognized for contribution to Veterans

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center strives to deliver the best care possible to every Veteran that comes in the doors each day, and most days those Veterans are met first by the smiling face of a volunteer.

Volunteers at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center wear red vests to signify themselves as NaVAgators who help Veterans find their way to appointments throughout the hospital. (Photo by James Arrowood)

Reaching new heights through adaptive sports

An attitude can make all the difference in the world.

Team Charleston at the National Disabled Winter Sports Clinic in Aspen Colorado. (Back row from left to right: Iayne Brown, Harold Clark, Joe Cooler, Leslie Williams, Scott Isaacks; front row from left to right: David Bradbury, Joey Williams.) (Courtesy Photo)
