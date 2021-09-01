Stories
NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.
Learning to save her own life
U.S. Army Veteran Joyce Letellier never thought she’d be 61-years-old and encouraging others to take control of their mental health. In fact, Letellier didn’t know if she’d even be alive to tell her story.
VA MISSION Act goes live June 6
The VA MISSION Act will go into effect on June 6, 2019 and stands to be one of the most impactful changes to the way that VA provides health care for Veterans.
Charleston VA to break ground on new Myrtle Beach
On Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m., Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is scheduled to break ground on its new Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic during a ceremony at the site’s location at 1800 Airpark Drive, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Charleston VA to host annual Memorial Day Event
Each year, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center pays tribute to the fallen service members who paid the ultimate price for freedom with a Memorial Day Remembrance Event in their honor. This year, the event will be held on Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. in the Charleston VAMC Main Auditorium.
On the fly: A female Veteran’s tale of empowerment
Fly fishing has long been a passion of mine. I picked it up about five years ago because I needed to do something that would force me to slow down and breathe. Plus, I knew I needed to be outside because nature centers and grounds me. So, fly fishing seemed like the perfect solution.
VA2K Walk and Roll encourages active lifestyle
Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will join VAs across the country to participate in the 9th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll event May 15.
New VA clinic coming to North Charleston
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at the site for the new Charleston VA Outpatient Health Annex located at 6450 Rivers Ave. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie is scheduled to give the ceremony’s remarks.
A Veteran’s inspiring health journey
On January 8, 2019, U.S. Navy Veteran Tony Valencia made a commitment to himself. A commitment to change some unhealthy habits, refocus his life and get healthy, with a goal of one day riding on a roller coaster with his grandkids.
Volunteers recognized for contribution to Veterans
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center strives to deliver the best care possible to every Veteran that comes in the doors each day, and most days those Veterans are met first by the smiling face of a volunteer.
Reaching new heights through adaptive sports
An attitude can make all the difference in the world.