NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.
Charleston VA honors Pfc. Ralph H. Johnson’s 70th
On Friday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m., Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will open its remodeled Main Lobby and expanded Emergency Department (ED) with a celebration of Pfc. Ralph H. Johnson’s 70th birthday.
MVP hits new milestone
On Dec. 7, The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Million Veteran Program (MVP) added some extra cheer to the facility’s monthly Food Truck Friday event – a band, free popcorn and lemonade – in celebration of the research program’s recent success of enrolling more than 10,000 Veterans.
2018 Angel Tree
The holiday season can be magical for parents. Watching the joy that their children experience this time of year can be a wonderful gift, but for some low-income Veterans, this season can be full of anxiety that they may not be able to provide for their families.
Murrells Inlet Veterans Deliver Holiday Cheer
The holiday season is a time for joy and celebration and, often, lending a helping hand to those in need. American Legion Post 178 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, pulled together this year to collect gifts and other necessities for Veterans receiving care at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.
Telestroke program coming to Charleston VAMC
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will soon be implementing a telestroke program that will provide neurology coverage for patients suspected of experiencing strokes outside of regular operating hours and during an emergency.
VCS launches online store
As is the annual tradition, the Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) PatriotStore at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is now sporting festive decorations and its shelves are stacked high with gifts – just waiting to bring joy to someone special this holiday season.
2018 Veterans Day Parade
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center sponsored the annual Charleston Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 4. The parade began with remarks from Charleston’s mayor, John Tecklenburg, who highlighted the significance of the Veteran community in Charleston and the importance of celebrating our Veterans.
VISN7 Research Symposium held at Charleston VAMC
The second annual VISN7 Research Symposium hosted by Ralph H. Johnson VAMC in Charleston, SC on Nov. 1 brought together approximately 80 investigators and senior leaders to collaborate on ways to move evidence-based treatments quickly from the bench to the bedside.
2018 Charleston Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshal
There are many Veterans with a unique and colorful story that come through the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center each day, but not many can top the effervescent charm of Al “Hollywood” Meggett, the Grand Marshal for the 2018 Charleston Veterans Day Parade.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
