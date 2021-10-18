 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Charleston

NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.

Today Show host, Craig Melvin, conducts an interview at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Charleston VA honors Pfc. Ralph H. Johnson’s 70th

On Friday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m., Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will open its remodeled Main Lobby and expanded Emergency Department (ED) with a celebration of Pfc. Ralph H. Johnson’s 70th birthday.

Charleston VAMC is hosting its grand opening for the VA's Main Lobby and Emergency Department Expansion as well as a celebration of Pfc. Ralph H. Johnson's 70th Birthday on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Main Lobby. Graphic by Petra Ioakeimides, Visual Information Specialist.

MVP hits new milestone

On Dec. 7, The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Million Veteran Program (MVP) added some extra cheer to the facility’s monthly Food Truck Friday event – a band, free popcorn and lemonade – in celebration of the research program’s recent success of enrolling more than 10,000 Veterans.

(From Left to Right) Teresa Mitchell, Courtney Harrington, Dana Rosson and Mark Hamner, MD, hand out free popcorn and lemonade to staff and visitors to celebrate their latest Million Veteran Program milestone. Photo by Scott Pauley.

2018 Angel Tree

The holiday season can be magical for parents. Watching the joy that their children experience this time of year can be a wonderful gift, but for some low-income Veterans, this season can be full of anxiety that they may not be able to provide for their families.

Laken Johnson, a dental technician with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Dental Clinic, and her sons Carter, 10, Korbin, 6, and Logan, 1, donate gifts to the Voluntary Service Angel Tree program.

Murrells Inlet Veterans Deliver Holiday Cheer

The holiday season is a time for joy and celebration and, often, lending a helping hand to those in need. American Legion Post 178 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, pulled together this year to collect gifts and other necessities for Veterans receiving care at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Telestroke program coming to Charleston VAMC

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will soon be implementing a telestroke program that will provide neurology coverage for patients suspected of experiencing strokes outside of regular operating hours and during an emergency.

(Left to Right) Stroke Program Director Dr. Shelly Ozark and Stroke Program Coordinator Elizabeth Aprile test a new telestroke monitor. Photo by James Arrowood.

VCS launches online store

As is the annual tradition, the Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) PatriotStore at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is now sporting festive decorations and its shelves are stacked high with gifts – just waiting to bring joy to someone special this holiday season.

2018 Veterans Day Parade

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center sponsored the annual Charleston Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 4. The parade began with remarks from Charleston’s mayor, John Tecklenburg, who highlighted the significance of the Veteran community in Charleston and the importance of celebrating our Veterans.

A crowd watches the choir from Laing Middle School sing the National Anthem at the 2018 Charleston Veterans Day Parade. The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center sponsored the annual event held on Nov. 4 this year.

VISN7 Research Symposium held at Charleston VAMC

The second annual VISN7 Research Symposium hosted by Ralph H. Johnson VAMC in Charleston, SC on Nov. 1 brought together approximately 80 investigators and senior leaders to collaborate on ways to move evidence-based treatments quickly from the bench to the bedside.

VA Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Discovery, Education and Affiliate Networks Dr. Carolyn Clancy addresses the second annual VISN7 Research Symposium. During her presentation, Dr. Clancy praised the event as a

2018 Charleston Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshal

There are many Veterans with a unique and colorful story that come through the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center each day, but not many can top the effervescent charm of Al “Hollywood” Meggett, the Grand Marshal for the 2018 Charleston Veterans Day Parade.

Al

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dana Elkins and her family pose at her son's graduation. Elkins is currently battling Breast Cancer while working as a Physical Therapist Assistant at the Savannah VA Outpatient Clinic.
Prev
9 10 11
Next