When care comes home

CHARLESTON, S.C. — As Navy Veteran Lee McKinnon celebrates his 101st birthday this month, there is one visit he always looks forward to. It comes from the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System's Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) team, bringing the care he needs directly to his home.

Following a series of serious cardiac issues, McKinnon was referred to the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System's HBPC program. Designed for Veterans living with complex, chronic medical conditions, the program delivers personalized, team-based health care directly in the home. It helps Veterans maintain their independence while reducing adverse health events.

His son and caregiver, fellow Veteran Lee McKinnon Jr., credits the HBPC team with helping stabilize his father's health while providing reassurance for their family.

"The HBPC team was truly a lifesaver in my dad's case," said McKinnon Jr. "The team was instrumental in pharmaceutical management and navigating his care. As we were going through unknown periods and trying different medications, without the HBPC I am not sure where that could have ended. Seeing how it progressed from unknown, to discovery and recovery with him being stable at home, we can't say enough about the team."

When traveling to medical appointments becomes difficult, many Veterans assume they have few options. Home Based Primary Care brings comprehensive primary health care directly to eligible Veterans, allowing them to receive ongoing care without the burden of frequent travel.

"Its core goal is to maximize patient independence while reducing preventable emergency department visits, hospitalizations and nursing home placements," said Dr. Joseph Lienert, medical director for HBPC and the Geriatric High-Risk Evaluation and Liaison program at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

HBPC is provided by an interdisciplinary team that includes a primary care provider, nurse, social worker, dietitian, physical therapist, pharmacist, psychologist and recreational therapist. Care is coordinated through home visits, supplemented by video and telephone appointments.

The program serves Veterans with a variety of health care needs, including multiple chronic illnesses, cognitive impairment, neurological conditions, functional limitations and other medical or social challenges that make attending routine clinic appointments difficult. While many participants have mobility limitations, mobility alone does not determine eligibility.

Beyond medical care, HBPC also helps combat social isolation, one of the most common challenges many aging Veterans face. Eligible Veterans can participate in virtual support groups focused on wellness and healthy living, while home visits allow providers to identify social needs that may otherwise go unnoticed. Recreational therapy and coordinated community resources go even further to help Veterans stay engaged and connected.

For McKinnon Sr., the visits mean more than medical care.

"I always appreciate them coming over to check me out," he said. "It is a great help to me for them to come. I appreciate it, I even look forward to it. It does me good to know someone cares about me. I am grateful."

Veterans interested in HBPC must be enrolled in VA health care and receive primary care through VA. Referrals are made by a Veteran's Patient Aligned Care Team provider, who will determine whether an HBPC evaluation is appropriate based on considerations including the Veteran's inability or difficulty making and keeping clinic appointments, mobility limitations, chronic progressive disease states, and willingness to receive care in the home from all interdisciplinary team members.

For Veterans and caregivers navigating complex health conditions, continuity can make all the difference. Home Based Primary Care is more than bringing health care into the home. It's bringing a dedicated team alongside Veterans to help them live with greater independence, confidence and quality of life.