Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)
The Ralph H. Johnson Veteran’s Administration Medical Center’s Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency (PBNR) Program is 1 of 16 federally funded nurse residency programs in the US. We offer a 1-year comprehensive nurse residency program that is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).
During our program, we provide opportunities to immerse the new graduate nurse into the role of a professional competent nurse utilizing a 4-phase clinical rotation. The goal of the PB-RNR program is to recruit new graduate nurses seeking lifelong learning and the pursuit of nursing leadership while providing excellent and compassionate care to our nation’s heroes, our Veterans. Currently, our PB-RNR program boasts an alumnus hire rate of 94% at completion of residency.
Why Ralph H. Johnson Post Baccalaureate - Registered Nurse Residency Program?
Our residency training consists of 4-phases of precepted clinical rotation:
- Primary Care
- Acute Care
- Critical or Specialty Care
- Leadership
We utilize multimodal approaches to facilitate learning that will assist the residents from a novice nurse to professionally competent nurse through:
- Clinical immersion
- Interactive learning sessions that include:
- Case Studies
- Clinical narratives
- Evidence Based Projects
- Ground rounds
- Guided discussion
- Presentations
- Role modeling
- Simulation
Valuable Benefits Include:
- Competitive Pay
- Insurance – multiple options are available for medical, dental, vision & life
- Scholarships for graduate programs available one-year after residency completion
- Retirement – Federal Employee Retirement System (FERS) & Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) available after residency
- Sick and Annual Leave – 4 hours of sick Leave and 4 hours of annual leave every 2 weeks. Prior military members may receive more based-on time in service. All nursing staff will receive 4 hours of sick and 8 hours of annual leave after they finish their residency.
- Reserve Military Leave – 2 weeks of paid leave for Reserve Annual tour
Our Faculty
Director, VA Nursing Academic Faculty
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-577-5011 x 5059
Email: Michele.Holderness@va.gov
PB-RNR Coordinator and VANAP Faculty
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-577-5011 x 5357
Email: james.pelletier@va.gov
VANAP Faculty
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-577-5011 Ext. 5100
Email: Erica.Grate-Simmons@va.gov
VANAP Faculty
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-577-5011 Ext. 5461
Email: Sharon.Avenot@va.gov
VANAP Faculty
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-577-5011 Ext. 6091
Email: Elizabeth.Yarbrough@va.gov