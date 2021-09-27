Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)

During our program, we provide opportunities to immerse the new graduate nurse into the role of a professional competent nurse utilizing a 4-phase clinical rotation. The goal of the PB-RNR program is to recruit new graduate nurses seeking lifelong learning and the pursuit of nursing leadership while providing excellent and compassionate care to our nation’s heroes, our Veterans. Currently, our PB-RNR program boasts an alumnus hire rate of 94% at completion of residency.

Why Ralph H. Johnson Post Baccalaureate - Registered Nurse Residency Program?

Our residency training consists of 4-phases of precepted clinical rotation:

Primary Care

Acute Care

Critical or Specialty Care

Leadership

We utilize multimodal approaches to facilitate learning that will assist the residents from a novice nurse to professionally competent nurse through:

Clinical immersion

Interactive learning sessions that include: Case Studies Clinical narratives Evidence Based Projects Ground rounds Guided discussion Presentations Role modeling Simulation



Valuable Benefits Include: