Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

The Ralph H. Johnson Veteran’s Administration Medical Center’s Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is meant to deliver a scholarly, intensive, empirically-based, Veteran-centric curriculum to residents focused on continuity of care, excellence in Veteran care, and interprofessional collaboration. It prepares nurse practitioners for professional leadership, education and research in practice.

Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina
  • One year salaried residency.
  • Start date: July 5, 2022.
  • Accepting applications October 1, 2021 through December 1, 2021.
  • 20% of the curriculum is focus on clinical scholarship including interprofessional seminars (jointly with psychology trainees and faculty), Psychiatry Grand Rounds, NP seminars, Journal Review, and residents’ Capstone project.
  • 80% Clinical Rotations: Intensive Outpatient, Mental Health Intensive Case Management, Substance Addictions Treatment Center, Inpatient and Recovery-oriented Services, Community Based Outpatient Clinics), and community-based activities. Clinical Rotations are supplemented with didactic seminar, Grand Rounds, Journal Review, and other learning experiences.
  • Faculty preceptors are PMHNP NP/APRN’s, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Residents are guided through rotations to meet the Nurse Practitioner Resident Competency Assessment Psychiatric Mental Health (NPRCA-PMH).
  • Residents who successfully complete the program will be given the opportunity to apply to available vacancies at Ralph H. Johnson VAMC.
  • Competitive stipend.
  • Comprehensive benefits package that includes, in part, paid vacation, sick leave, holidays, and health benefits.
  • APRN Licensure.
  • ANCC Certification (PMHNP-BC [Across the Lifespan]).
  • Graduation within the past 12 months.
  • Hold a Master's degree or Doctorate and be licensed, nationally board certified through the ANCC and credential as a nurse practitioner with a specialty in Psychiatric-Mental Health.
  • VA form-Application for Health Professions Trainees
  • VA form-Declaration for Federal Employment
  • Curriculum vitae.
  • Official graduate school transcripts.
  • Personal Statement: What personal, professional, educational and clinical experiences have led you to choose nursing as a profession, and the role of a mental health nurse practitioner as a specialty practice? What are your aspirations for a Residency program? Please comment upon your vision and planning for your short and long-term career development. Maximum: two (2) pages.
  • Three (3) letters of recommendation: (one must be from faculty member or graduate program); in sealed envelopes or emailed directly from the individual writing the letter.
  • Application Due Date: December 1, 2021.

When completed please send application packet to

 

Myra Pinckney

Nurse Practitioner

VA Charleston health care

Phone: (843) 789-6064

Email: myra.pinckney@va.gov

Last updated: