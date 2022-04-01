Available Positions

Please apply for open positions on USA Jobs through April 20th. The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is currently hiring housekeeping aids, laborers, food service workers, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing assistants.

Applicants interested in working at The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System should bring a current resume, birth certificate or passport, driver’s license, education transcripts and professional certifications to the job fair. Current or former federal employees should bring SF-50 Notification of Personnel Action. To expedite the hiring and onboarding process, applicants should first apply on USA Jobs for open positions.

Housekeeping Aid

The housekeeping aides maintain VA facilities for Veterans and their families are essential to the patient care experience at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Veterans rely on your skills to keep patient areas clean and safe by addressing spills quickly, discarding trash, installing light bulbs in halls and rooms, and vacuuming and polishing floors. Your choice of a VA healthcare career as a housekeeping aide means working alongside other Veterans, who make up 85 percent of the custodial staff.

Laborer

VA laborer duties include but are not limited to utilizing picks and shovels to dig ditches, repair sidewalks, etc. operating manual or electrical battery-operated tools and equipment to maintain facility; operating large industrial walking-type power mowers or simple riding-type mowers; loading and unloading supplies from trucks manually or using power equipment. Performing grounds maintenance on slopes or grades; Removing snow using large industrial-type powered snow blower. Performing other duties as assigned.

Food Service Worker

The VA Food Service Worker prepares uncooked items following simple recipe instructions such as reconstituting fruit gelatin with water, preparing cold sandwiches and packing them with other ready to serve assembled foods for bag meals, and simple diet supplements and tube feedings. Performing heavy-duty cleaning tasks throughout the food service and related areas, such as cleaning exhaust hoods, cleaning spaces under and behind kitchen equipment including moving the equipment, washing walls and windows, mopping floors, and cleaning walk-in refrigerators and freezers. Pushing tray delivery carts to distribute and collect trays from the bedside and recording information about tray delivery, pick-up and non-delivery. Performing a variety of tasks in the dish room such as scraping trays, sorting, stacking and racking completing tray preparation with hot beverage and frozen desserts and verifying trays have been properly heated prior to delivery of trays to patients.

Registered Nurse

As the Registered Nurse, you will use professional standards of care and practice to evaluate self, programs, and service activities. You will maintain knowledge of current techniques, trends, and professional issues. You will use group process to identify, analyze, and resolve care problems. Duties of the position include but are limited to;

Initiate/participate in Patient Safety activities that result in improved outcomes.

Implement an educational plan to meet changing program or service needs.

Educate colleagues and serve as a preceptor and/or mentor on patient safety initiatives and standards.

Support and enhance client self-determination.

Serve as a resource for clients and staff in addressing ethical issues.

Participate in ethics consultations.

Collaborate with others in research activities to improve care.

Identify and assess resource utilization and safety issues, taking appropriate action.

Licensed Practical Nurse

The Licensed Practical Nurse provides direct patient care and functions under the guidance of the Registered Nurse, Physician or Licensed Independent Provider in the delivery of basic nursing care through collaboration, communication, and coordination of resources on wards and in clinics. Other duties include but not limited to:

Provides nursing care for adults with population specific needs by incorporating pertinent physical, psychosocial and cultural needs into the patient plan of care.

Possesses the knowledge and skill necessary to perform a variety of specialized care to include rooming of patients, EKGs, ABI, bladder scan, phlebotomy.

Assist the PACT provider, RN, and MSA in the management of a PACT tea, utilizing resources to identify chronic patient care needs.

Demonstrates collaboration that fosters interdisciplinary care.

Utilizes various modalities for care to include telephone, video, secure messaging, and face to face

Orders/stock supplies and stocks/processes clinic procedure instruments.

Accurately prepares and administers medications; properly performs treatments and procedures

Functions independently with minimal supervision depending upon grade and skill.

Demonstrates the ability to vary the order and sequence of assigned procedures based on the patients' condition.

Recognizes signs and symptoms of medical and behavioral emergencies and responds appropriately

Responds promptly to patient requests for assistance.

Nursing Assistant

Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is seeking Nursing Assistant's. The Nursing Assistant (NA) provides evaluation and treatment services for Veterans suffering from a variety of illness and behavioral problems.

The NA will provide patient/resident personal hygiene care by giving assistance with toileting, bathing, oral hygiene, shampoos, shaving/grooming.

Help assist with activities of daily living by assisting with serving meals and monitoring meals, feeding patients/residents as necessary; providing fresh water and nourishment between meals; ambulating, turning, and positioning patient/residents as needed.

Checking Vital signs, weights, recording intake and output, complete safety rounds.

Provide patient/resident comfort by utilizing available resources and materials; escorting patient/residents; answering call lights and requests; reporting observations of the resident to the charge nurse; communicating with patients/residents; utilizing de-escalation skills, when needed.

Document actions, observations, and education provided by completing forms, reports, and records in Electronic Health Record /Care tracker.

