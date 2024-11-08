Meet our staff
This is a page to direct Veterans to our specialists.
General surgery
General surgery is a surgical specialty that focuses on alimentary canal and abdominal contents including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, liver, pancreas, gallbladder, appendix and bile ducts, and often the thyroid gland. To learn more about our general surgery staff visit our page here.
Plastic surgery
Plastic surgery is a surgical specialty involving the restoration, reconstruction, or alteration of the human body. It can be divided into two main categories: reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery. To learn more about our plastic surgery staff visit our page here.
Neurosurgery
Neurosurgery or neurological surgery, known in common parlance as brain surgery, is the medical specialty that focuses on the surgical treatment or rehabilitation of disorders which affect any portion of the nervous system including the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nervous system, and cerebrovascular system. To learn more about our plastic surgery staff visit our page here.
Urology
Urology, also known as genitourinary surgery, is the branch of medicine that focuses on surgical and medical diseases of the urinary system and the reproductive organs. Organs under the domain of urology include the kidneys, adrenal glands, ureters, urinary bladder, urethra, and the male reproductive organs. To learn more about our urology staff visit our page here.
Ophthalmology and Optometry
Ophthalmology is a clinical and surgical specialty within medicine that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of eye disorders. A former term is oculism. An ophthalmologist is a physician who undergoes subspecialty training in medical and surgical eye care. To learn more about our Ophthalmology and Optometry staff visit our page here.
Otolaryngology
Otorhinolaryngology is a surgical subspecialty within medicine that deals with the surgical and medical management of conditions of the head and neck. Doctors who specialize in this area are called otorhinolaryngologists, otolaryngologists, head and neck surgeons, or ENT surgeons or physicians. To learn more about our Otolaryngology staff visit our page here.
Vascular surgery
Vascular surgery is a surgical subspecialty in which vascular diseases involving the arteries, veins, or lymphatic vessels, are managed by medical therapy, minimally-invasive catheter procedures and surgical reconstruction. To learn more about our Vascular surgery staff visit our page here.
Orthopedics
Orthopedic surgery or orthopedics is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders. To learn more about our Orthopedic surgery staff visit our page here.
Renal transplant
Kidney transplant or renal transplant is the organ transplant of a kidney into a patient with end-stage kidney disease. Kidney transplant is typically classified as deceased-donor or living-donor transplantation depending on the source of the donor organ. To learn more about our Renal transplant staff visit our page here.
Podiatry
Podiatry, or podiatric medicine and surgery, is a branch of medicine devoted to the study, diagnosis, and treatment of disorders of the foot, ankle and lower limb. The healthcare professional is known as a podiatrist. To learn more about our Podiatry staff visit our page here.
Hand surgery
Hand surgery deals with both surgical and non-surgical treatment of conditions and problems that may take place in the hand or upper extremity including injury and infection. Hand surgery may be practiced by post graduates of orthopedic surgery and plastic surgery and MCh Hand surgery. To learn more about our Hand surgery staff visit our page here.