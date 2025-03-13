Meet our Employee/Occupational Health team

Dr. Jeffrey Goller is the lead physician for the Employee/Occupational Health Services here at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System.

Medical School: University of Cincinnati

Residency: Emergency Medicine - University of South Carolina School of Medicine

Board Certification: Yes - Emergency Medicine

I am the lead physician for the Employee/Occupational Health Services here at RHJ VAMC. We provide multiple services including pre-employment exams, flu vaccinations, special medical exams for certain departments, hearing conservation program, smoking cessation among others. In addition, I provide care for employees injured on the job. I personally have > 25 years experience as an Emergency Physician so I can manage work related injuries often without having to refer to the ER for more minor concerns.

I have many hobbies. At present, music occupies most of my non-medical time. I play guitar, bass, mandolin, banjo and Dobro (look it up!). I play music in a local Bluegrass Band called "The Palmetto Rose Band". I also write and compose original electronic music and scores in classic and modern genres. In addition, am a part-time magician and volunteer at MUSC Children's hospital doing in-room patient visits with magic. If you ask me, I might do a trick for you! I also enjoy astronomy, biking and firearms marksmanship.

