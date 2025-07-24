General Anesthesia
This page is to introduce our anesthesia team.
Emily Wright CRNA
Chief CRNA
VA Charleston health care
Emily Wright is a board certified, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina Anesthesia for Nurses Program
Board Certification: Yes
Provide anesthesia services to our Veterans both in the operating room and at various anesthetizing locations throughout the facility. Also provide emergency response support as needed.
Numerous informal quality improvement initiatives to expand care, maintain abreast of best and most current practices, and continually improve the exceptional care our facility provides.
I enjoy spending time with my husband and daughter doing anything outdoors.
