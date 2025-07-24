General Anesthesia

Emily Wright is a board certified, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina Anesthesia for Nurses Program

Board Certification: Yes

Provide anesthesia services to our Veterans both in the operating room and at various anesthetizing locations throughout the facility. Also provide emergency response support as needed.

Numerous informal quality improvement initiatives to expand care, maintain abreast of best and most current practices, and continually improve the exceptional care our facility provides.

I enjoy spending time with my husband and daughter doing anything outdoors.

