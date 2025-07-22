Meet our Emergency medicine staff

Dr. Jill Healey is a board certified Emergency Medicine provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: Loma Linda University School of Medicine

Residency: Emergency Medicine - Richland Memorial Hospital/Columbia, SC

Board Certification: Yes

Face-to-face and VVC VA Environmental Registry evaluations including Agent Orange, Gulf War, Depleted Uranium, and Airborne Hazard exposures. Document and discuss hazardous exposures with veteran that occurred during military service deployments and consider diagnostic testing relevant to prior toxic exposures. Additionally, I provide military environmental exposure assessments in-person or via VVC, which aims to document hazardous exposures related to service (includes deployments and state-side exposures).

In my free time I like tennis, read, cook, hike, snow ski, travel, garden

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~