Meet our Endocrinology Staff

PhD Jessica Quinn is an Endocrinologist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System

Medical School: University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences - pharmacy school

Residency: PGY1 general practice at the Western New York VA Healthcare System; PGY2 ambulatory care residency at the Northeast Ohio Healthcare System

Board Certification: Yes - Ambulatory Care - Endocrinology

Main clinical services provided include medication management in conjunction with the endocrinology team of type 1 or type 2 diabetes with or without insulin pumps, thyroid disorder (such as hypothyroidism/hyperthyroidism), osteoporosis, and hypogonadism.

I personally like to hike, travel, and try out new restaurants within the Charleston area.

