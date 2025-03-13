Skip to Content

Meet our Gastroenterology (GI) Team

Mary "Katie" Lasater DNP, APRN, FNP-C

VA Charleston health care

Mary "Katie" Lasater is a Advanced Practice Provider (AAP) in the gastroenterology clinic at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System.
Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina- College of Nursing 
Board Certification: Yes - Family Medicine - AANP

APP in the gastroenterology clinic at the RHJVAMC caring for veterans with both acute and chronic GI/hepatology conditions.  Also have received specialized training for fibroscan for the assessment of liver fibrosis. I am active with our high reliability team at the VAMC and enjoy process and quality improvement to to assure we continue to provide high quality care for the veterans we serve. 

I enjoy spending time with family and friends, going to the beach, and traveling. 

