Meet our OB/GYN staff
This page is to introduce our OB/GYN staff
David McCarus MD
VA Charleston health care
Dr. David McCarus is a board certified Obstetricians and gynecologist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System
Medical School: West Virginia University
Residency: GBMC/ Johns Hopkins - Baltimore MD
Board Certification: Yes
I am cross trained to preform : C and P exams, registry exams, and screening, MEE exams and screening, VVC registry exams and screening, GYN exams and employee/ occupation health exams.
