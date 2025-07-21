Meet our OB/GYN staff

Skip to Content

Dr, McCarus

David McCarus MD

VA Charleston health care

Dr. David McCarus is a board certified Obstetricians and gynecologist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System
Medical School: West Virginia University
Residency: GBMC/ Johns Hopkins - Baltimore MD
Board Certification: Yes

I am cross trained to preform : C and P exams, registry exams, and screening,  MEE exams and screening, VVC registry exams and screening, GYN exams and employee/ occupation health exams.  

