Meet Our Oncology Team

Oncology Pharmacy Specialist
VA Charleston health care
Email: bailey.crandall@va.gov
Dr. Bailey Crandall is currently the Oncology Pharmacy Specialist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina.
Dr. Crandall attended the University of California, San Francisco where she received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree followed by a PGY1 general practice residency and PGY2 oncology pharmacy residency at the VA San Diego Healthcare System. She is certified in precision oncology and serves as one of the pharmacist consultants on the National Precision Oncology Program (NPOP) consult team for the past 3 years. In addition to NPOP, Dr. Crandall participates in national committees including the Anticancer Stewardship Committee and serves as a subject matter expert for the Clinical Pharmacy Program Office Oncology Pharmacy Workgroup. Dr. Crandall has experience as an educator, leader, and clinician having served as Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program Director, Oncology Pharmacy Program Manager, and provided exceptional cancer care to Veterans since 2012.
Physician Assistant
VA Charleston health care
Renee Copley joined the Department of Medical Oncology/Hematology in January 2021. Renee has practiced in Oncology for over 30 years.
She is a West Virginia native who obtained her Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Medical Science (Physician Assistant studies) through Alderson Broaddus University. In the past she has worked at West Virginia University and Marshall University. Her special interests include Oncology Genetics or hereditary cancer syndromes. She completed Intensive Course in Genetic Risk Assessment through City of Hope and currently has Cancer Genetic Risk Certification through National Consortium of Breas Centers. She serves as the Commission on Cancer Genetic Coordinator. Other interests include Oncology Research and Oncology Survivorship.
Merline Dessalines MSN, MHA, RN
Cancer Care Nurse Navigator
VA Charleston health care
Merline Dessalines MSN, RN, MHA, is a dedicated healthcare professional with over 25 years of experience.
Merline received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of South Carolina and a dual master’s degrees in nursing and healthcare administration from University of Phoenix.
Merline began her journey with the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2011 at the Columbia VA, where she worked as a procedural nurse, nurse circulator, GI case manager and liver transplant care coordinator. She later served at the Atlanta VA, where she worked as a hospice-palliative care case manager, before transitioning to the role of Surgical Oncology Nurse Navigator at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in 2022. Merline Dessalines brings her expertise and compassion to patient care.
Beyond the hospital walls, Merline Dessalines finds joy in gardening alongside her spouse of 35 years and cherishing moments with their two daughters and her four sisters.
Cancer Care Nurse Navigator
VA Charleston health care
Sonya Wright MSN, RN, embarked on her journey in the nursing field as a licensed practical nurse (LPN).
Sonya’s passion for nursing and commitment to excellence propelled her to pursue higher education and expand her skillset. She earned her associate degree in nursing from Excelsior College in Albany New York, followed by a BSN from Chamberlain University in Downers Grove, Illinois and finally, she earned her MSN from Capella University in Minneapolis, MN. Throughout her career, Sonya has found immense joy in assisting patients in navigating their care within the VA system and the wider community, making a positive impact on their lives.
In addition to her work in healthcare, Sonya is deeply committed to advocating for the rights and well-being of Veterans. As someone who has served in a healthcare system dedicated to Veterans' care, she understands the unique challenges Veterans face and the importance of ensuring they receive the support and resources they deserve.
Sonya’s passion for advocating for Veterans stems from a deep sense of gratitude and respect for their sacrifices. She is dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of the Veterans she interacts with every day and is honored to serve those who have served.
Sonya, a Charleston, South Carolina native, relishes exploring the great outdoors. She enjoys engaging in outdoor activities not only promotes physical health, but also to help foster a deeper connection with her environment.
Brigitte Kettering MSN, RN, OCN
Cancer Care Nurse Navigator
VA Charleston health care
Brigitte Kettering, MSN, RN, OCN is a proud Cancer Care Nurse Navigator at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in Charleston, South Carolina.
She joined the team in July 2019 after re-locating to the Holy City to make a positive impact on the Veteran population.
She attended Fairmont State University in Fairmont, West Virginia, and completed her undergraduate nursing degree in 2007. She began her nursing career in the summer of 2007 at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia, training and working as a staff nurse in an inpatient oncology ward which included a Bone Marrow Transplant Unit (BMTU). She was cross trained to the BMTU and was able to care for patients with both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Brigitte continued to expand her nursing education, earning a master’s degree in nursing administration from Marshall University in 2011. She spent the next 12 years at WVU Medicine caring for both inpatient and outpatient oncology patients. She was privileged to experience a variety of roles at WVU Medicine, including staff nurse, nursing educator, nursing supervisor, and MOHS Specialty Care Nurse. Brigitte also worked at Mylan Pharmaceuticals and held a faculty adjunct clinical instructor position for first year-nursing students in West Virginia.
While working as a Specialty Care Nurse, she studied and obtained her Oncology Nursing Certification (OCN) in 2012. She has maintained this nationally accredited certification which improves her knowledge in cancer care. In 2014, Brigitte was a Fairmont State University Outstanding Young Alumna Award Recipient. In 2022, she was nominated and received the Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing – Ralph H. Johnson VAHCS Facility Winner – RN.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, being a mom, playing with her dogs, gardening, and worship.
Cancer Care Nurse Navigator
VA Charleston health care
Tina A. Savage BSN RN OCN serves as a Cancer Care Nurse Navigator at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in the Hematology/Oncology department.
She assists cancer patients in navigating their care within the VA system and community. She worked in the Chemotherapy/Infusion department for the past 20 years providing chemotherapy, infusions and quality care to our Veterans with cancer.
Ms. Savage is native to Charleston South Carolina and began her long, 44-year nursing career, right out of high school. She received her LPN degree from Roper Hospital’s Practical School of Nursing in 1980, her ADN degree at Trident Technical College in 1989 and obtained her BSN at MUSC in 2007, graduating Magna Cum Laude.
Tina prides herself in maintaining her National ONCC Certification (Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation) of which validates that she has specialized knowledge and experience to competently provide care for patients with cancer and their families.
Ms. Savage is an active member of the National Oncology Nurses Society and the local SC Low Country Chapter, which provide professional communities for oncology nurses to share evidence-based education, treatment information and advocate for patient care, all to improve the quality of life and outcomes for her patients with cancer and their families.
She chose to work at the VA to give back to the Veterans of whom so richly deserve compassionate quality cancer care, considering the sacrifices that they made for our nation and our freedom. She has never worked with a more appreciative patient population, ever! She is passionate about and loves her Veteran patients.
Ms. Savage has a rich family history of military service, including her father who served in the Navy, her brother, and numerous nephews who served in the Air Force. Ms. Savages also shares a great passion towards her 16-year-old granddaughter, who she is raising.
In her spare time, Ms. Savage loves being outside. She just finished a beautification patio project. Lately, she’s been learning how to play pickle ball. She also enjoys going to her 6-year-old grandsons baseball games. She loves her God and family. She presently serves on the greeting team and as needed at her Church, Seacoast Cane Bay.
Cancer Care Nurse Navigator
VA Charleston health care
Mary "Heather" Levy, BSN, RN, is a Cancer Care Nurse Navigator at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.
She graduated from The Medical University of South Carolina and has been a nurse for over 30 years, with 21 of those working with ENT patients. For the past 4 years, Heather has specifically focused on head and neck cancer care. Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she’s called Charleston home for the past 34 years.
Heather was born in the Norfolk Naval Hospital, while her father, a Vietnam War Veteran, was serving overseas. She developed a deep understanding of the sacrifices made by Veterans and their families, which instilled in her a sense of duty and dedication to serving those who have served their country. Throughout her career, she has been committed to providing care to Veterans, recognizing the importance of caring for our Nation's Heroes.
As an ENT Cancer Care Nurse Navigator, Heather's role is guiding patients through their cancer journey, providing support, education, and advocacy every step of the way.
Cancer Care Nurse Navigator
VA Charleston health care
Elizabeth “Liz” Lee’s, MSN, RN, nursing journey began over two decades ago at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas,
in 2002, where she developed a strong foundation in healthcare. Starting as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), she pursued further education, earning the title of Registered Nurse (RN) from Excelsior College, Albany, NY, before advancing and receiving a Master of Science of Nursing (MSN) with a specialization in Care Coordination from Capella University, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Currently, she is passionately pursuing her Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from the same esteemed institution.
Since 2019, she has had the privilege of serving Veterans at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System, driven by a profound desire to give back to those who have sacrificed for our country. Her dedication to Veteran care led her to roles of increasing responsibility, including former assistant nurse manager of the community living center and hospice unit.
In 2022, Liz transitioned to the role of a cancer care nurse navigator, where she provides invaluable support and guidance to patients and their families navigating the complexities of cancer care. This role allows her to combine her expertise in nursing with her passion for ensuring every patient receives the personalized care and support they deserve.
Liz’s commitment to serving others is deeply rooted in her family's tradition of military service. With her father's honorable 27-year tenure in the Army and her spouse's retirement from the Navy, she is inspired by their dedication to duty and service.
Every day, she is humbled to walk alongside Veterans, ensuring they receive the highest quality of care and support. Liz recognizes that It is both an honor and a privilege to serve those who have sacrificed so much for our country, and she’s grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in their lives.
Cancer Care Program Coordinator
VA Charleston health care
Email: amy.rodgers1@va.gov
Mrs. Amy Rodgers, MSN, RN is the Cancer Care Program Coordinator.
Amy is a native of Charleston, SC. She enjoys serving the veterans through nursing which allows her to make a difference at the VA. She has a nursing background in Quality Management, Bariatrics, and Gastroenterology. Amy obtained her undergraduate nursing degree in 2014. She is Lean Trained which allows her to look for opportunities for improvement and work with the team to make positive changes to the Cancer Care Program. Amy obtained her master’s degree in nursing leadership and management from Western Governors University in 2020.
While Amy is away from the VA, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, and cooking.
