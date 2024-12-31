Meet Our Oncology Team

Tina A. Savage BSN RN OCN serves as a Cancer Care Nurse Navigator at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in the Hematology/Oncology department.

She assists cancer patients in navigating their care within the VA system and community. She worked in the Chemotherapy/Infusion department for the past 20 years providing chemotherapy, infusions and quality care to our Veterans with cancer.

Ms. Savage is native to Charleston South Carolina and began her long, 44-year nursing career, right out of high school. She received her LPN degree from Roper Hospital’s Practical School of Nursing in 1980, her ADN degree at Trident Technical College in 1989 and obtained her BSN at MUSC in 2007, graduating Magna Cum Laude.

Tina prides herself in maintaining her National ONCC Certification (Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation) of which validates that she has specialized knowledge and experience to competently provide care for patients with cancer and their families.

Ms. Savage is an active member of the National Oncology Nurses Society and the local SC Low Country Chapter, which provide professional communities for oncology nurses to share evidence-based education, treatment information and advocate for patient care, all to improve the quality of life and outcomes for her patients with cancer and their families.

She chose to work at the VA to give back to the Veterans of whom so richly deserve compassionate quality cancer care, considering the sacrifices that they made for our nation and our freedom. She has never worked with a more appreciative patient population, ever! She is passionate about and loves her Veteran patients.

Ms. Savage has a rich family history of military service, including her father who served in the Navy, her brother, and numerous nephews who served in the Air Force. Ms. Savages also shares a great passion towards her 16-year-old granddaughter, who she is raising.

In her spare time, Ms. Savage loves being outside. She just finished a beautification patio project. Lately, she’s been learning how to play pickle ball. She also enjoys going to her 6-year-old grandsons baseball games. She loves her God and family. She presently serves on the greeting team and as needed at her Church, Seacoast Cane Bay.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~