Meet our Pain Management Team
Our staff
Kevin Dang MD
Physician
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Kevin Dang is board certified pain management physician at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System
Medical School: Texas A&M University College of Medicine
Residency: Anesthesiology - University of Mississippi
Fellowship: Pain Management - University of Mississippi
Board Certification: Yes - Anesthesiology and Pain Management
• Evaluate new patients for potential treatments of chronic pain
• Re-evaluate existing patients to ensure effectiveness of current treatments
• Perform advanced interventional pain management procedures including neuraxial injections and major joint injections with the use of fluoroscopic guidance
• Place operative and non-operative consultation orders as appropriate
• Prescribe multi-modal medications for the treatment of chronic pain
In my free time I like to travel, try new restaurants, spend time with family and friends.
Alisher Dadabayev MD
Chief, Physical Integrated Medicine Service
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Alisher Dadabayev is a board certified Pain Medicine doctor and the Chief of Physical Integrated Medicine Service
Medical School: Andijan State Medical Institute, Andijan, Uzbekistan
Residency: Anesthesiology, The Cleveland Clinic
Fellowship: Pain Medicine, The Cleveland Clinic
Board Certification: Yes - Anesthesiology
My main clinical service to veterans involves comprehensive pain management tailored to the specific needs of our veteran population. This includes diagnosing and treating various pain conditions, utilizing a multi-disciplinary approach that incorporates pharmacological treatments, interventional procedures, physical therapy, and psychological support. Additionally, my experience with the latest advancements in pain management techniques, including minimally invasive procedures and innovative therapies, enables me to provide cutting-edge care that can significantly improve the quality of life for our veterans.
While I am not currently conducting research, I plan to continue an investigation into the use of ketamine infusion for managing chronic pain and comorbid PTSD symptoms in veterans.
In my free time, I enjoy cooking, reading, spending time with my family, and traveling.
