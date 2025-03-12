Meet our Pain Management Team

Dr. Kevin Dang is board certified pain management physician at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System

Medical School: Texas A&M University College of Medicine

Residency: Anesthesiology - University of Mississippi

Fellowship: Pain Management - University of Mississippi

Board Certification: Yes - Anesthesiology and Pain Management

• Evaluate new patients for potential treatments of chronic pain

• Re-evaluate existing patients to ensure effectiveness of current treatments

• Perform advanced interventional pain management procedures including neuraxial injections and major joint injections with the use of fluoroscopic guidance

• Place operative and non-operative consultation orders as appropriate

• Prescribe multi-modal medications for the treatment of chronic pain

In my free time I like to travel, try new restaurants, spend time with family and friends.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~