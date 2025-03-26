Meet our Pharmacology team
Pharmacology
Azur Eckley PharmD, BCPS
Supervisor, ACC Pharmacy Service
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Azur Eckley is a board certified Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System.
Medical School: University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Pharmacy
Residency: PGY1 and PGY2 in Ambulatory Care - Tennessee Valley VA Healthcare System
Board Certification: Yes - Pharmacotherapy Specialist
Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in cardiology and gastroenterology. I run a heart failure telehealth clinic to assist with fluid management and optimization of guideline-directed medical therapies for our heart failure patients. In gastroenterology I help with monitoring high-risk medications and medication optimization in patients with Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. I also serve as the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director.
I participate in annual residency clinical projects focused on quality assurance and quality improvement. This year we have focus on developed a population management tool to monitor biologic medications used for Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband Brett, going camping/hiking, rooting for the Vols (no matter how bad the season is), and snuggling her pup Rye.
Calleen Lavinghousez PharmD, BCPP
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
VA Charleston health care
Calleen (Callie) Lavinghousez is a board certified Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System.
Medical School: Nova Southeastern University College of Pharmacy
Residency: Pharmacy Practice: Medical University of South Carolina; Psychiatric Pharmacy: Eskenazi Health/Purdue University - Charleston, SC then Indianapolis, IN
Board Certification: Yes - Psychiatric Pharmacy
Callie works with the Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) team where she serves as the Substance Use Disorders Pharmacist and Harm Reduction Coordinator. She runs a mental health medication management clinic for Veterans in the Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team. Additionally, Callie has a passion for teaching and has been the Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director since 2022. She is actively involved in the national organization, the American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists, holding various leadership roles throughout her career.
Callie was born and raised in upstate NY but has called Charleston home since 2013. When she isn't working, she is a busy mom to 3 kids and enjoys trying new restaurants with her husband Chad!
Emily Rowley PhD
Clinical Pharmacist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Emily Rowley is a board certified Clinical Pharmacist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System.
Medical School: University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy
Residency: Boise VA Medical Center
Board Certification: Yes - Pharmacotherapy
Dr. Emily Rowley is a Pain Management Clinical Pharmacy Specialists working alongside interdisciplinary team members within the Pain Clinic to deliver pain management to our veteran population at the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Rowley attended the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, NC followed by a PGY1 general practice residency at the Boise VA Medical Center in Boise, ID where she first honed her skills in pain management. Since residency, Dr. Rowley has served in several clinics to include Internal Medicine, Ambulatory Care, Warrior Transition Clinic and traumatic brain injury care. She has found all of these instrumental in assisting veterans with their chronic pain concerns. She is a Board Certified Clinical Pharmacist in Pharmacotherapy and proud to be serving active duty and veterans since 2013.
