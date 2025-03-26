Meet our Pharmacology team

Dr. Azur Eckley is a board certified Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System.

Medical School: University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Pharmacy

Residency: PGY1 and PGY2 in Ambulatory Care - Tennessee Valley VA Healthcare System

Board Certification: Yes - Pharmacotherapy Specialist

Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in cardiology and gastroenterology. I run a heart failure telehealth clinic to assist with fluid management and optimization of guideline-directed medical therapies for our heart failure patients. In gastroenterology I help with monitoring high-risk medications and medication optimization in patients with Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. I also serve as the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director.

I participate in annual residency clinical projects focused on quality assurance and quality improvement. This year we have focus on developed a population management tool to monitor biologic medications used for Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband Brett, going camping/hiking, rooting for the Vols (no matter how bad the season is), and snuggling her pup Rye.

