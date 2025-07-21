Meet our Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Dr. Heather Worrell is board certified Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation doctor at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: University of Kentucky College of Medicine

Residency: Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Fellowship: Spinal Cord Injury Medicine - Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation / UMDNJ

Board Certification: Yes

As the sole Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician at RHJVAMC, I am dedicated to providing comprehensive clinical care to our Veterans suffering from spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and amputations. With an extensive background in neurorehabilitation, I take great pleasure in treating patients with functional impairments resulting from neurological illnesses or injuries, including conditions such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and neuropathy.



Before joining RHJVAMC in 2024, I served on the faculty at UNC Chapel Hill for over seven years, followed by nine years in private practice. My clinical and research work has predominantly focused on managing spasticity through the use of botulinum toxin injections and intrathecal baclofen pump management.



I am pleased to now offer botulinum toxin injections at RHJVAMC as an effective treatment for focal and multifocal spasticity in Veterans with central nervous system lesions. Additionally, I am looking forward to exploring the possibility of providing intrathecal baclofen pump management in the future to further enhance the quality of care for our patients.

In my free time I love spending quality time with my husband and our three amazing kids, aged 16, 13, and 3—it’s always an adventure! Most mornings, I kickstart my day with a workout at Orange Theory alongside my 16-year-old daughter. We’re definitely a water-loving family, and you can often find us out on the boat enjoying the weekends together!

