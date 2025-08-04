Meet our Pulmonology team

Dr. Nichole Tanner is a board certified Pulmonologist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Medical School: University of Miami School of Medicine

Residency: Medical University of South Carolina

Fellowship: Medical University of South Carolina

Board Certification: Yes

I am a pulmonary critical care physician at the RHJVAMC. I provide care to patients that are hospitalized in the intensive care unit and provide outpatient care to Veterans with pulmonary disease. Specifically, I see patients in the multidisciplinary thoracic oncology clinic where Veterans with pulmonary nodules, known or suspected lung cancer are evaluated. This clinic allows Veterans to be seen by different specialists all in one setting. I also perform advanced bronchoscopy procedures for the staging and diagnosis of possible lung cancers.

My research has focused on many aspects of lung cancer including pulmonary nodule evaluation, diagnostics and staging, and early detection. More recently, my focus has been on key aspects of lung cancer screening including implementation, incorporation of tobacco treatment, shared decision making, uptake and adherence, and biomarkers. I am the VISN7 and Charleston lead for the Veterans Affairs Lung Cancer Precision Oncology Program (LPOP) that seeks to expand access to lung cancer screening and precision oncology trials across the largest integrated healthcare system in the United States. Current projects include implementation of mobile lung cancer screening and co-leader for a 30 site clinical trial evaluating the implementation of a prediction augmented approach to lung cancer screening eligibility.

In my free time I like to exercise, read, travel and spend time with my family.

