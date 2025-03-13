Meet Our Rheumatology Staff

Dr. Melissa Cunningham is a board certified Rheumatologist and Associate Professor at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System.

Medical School: The Pennsylvania State University -

Residency: Medical University of South Carolina

Fellowship: Medical University of South Carolina

Board Certification: Yes - Rheumatology

My main clinical service is as a lupus specialist.

In my free time I like to spend time with friends and family.

