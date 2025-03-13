Meet Our Rheumatology Staff
This page is to introduce our Rheumatology staff
Melissa Cunningham Dr.
Rheumatology
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Melissa Cunningham is a board certified Rheumatologist and Associate Professor at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System.
Medical School: The Pennsylvania State University -
Residency: Medical University of South Carolina
Fellowship: Medical University of South Carolina
Board Certification: Yes - Rheumatology
My main clinical service is as a lupus specialist.
In my free time I like to spend time with friends and family.
