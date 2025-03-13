Skip to Content

Meet Our Rheumatology Staff

This page is to introduce our Rheumatology staff

Melissa Cunningham Dr.

Rheumatology

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Melissa Cunningham is a board certified Rheumatologist and Associate Professor at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System.
Medical School: The Pennsylvania State University - 
Residency: Medical University of South Carolina
Fellowship:  Medical University of South Carolina
Board Certification: Yes - Rheumatology

My main clinical service is as a lupus specialist. 

In my free time I like to spend time with friends and family.

