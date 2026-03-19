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Pathology and Laboratory

This is to introduce our Pathology and Laboratory team

A bald man in a white lab coat and blue tie stands in front of an American flag.

Edward M Tracy

Pathology and Laboratory

VA Charleston health care

Alexandria E Avery

Pathology and Laboratory

VA Charleston health care

Alisa M Caudell

Pathology and Laboratory

VA Charleston health care

Alisa M Caudell

Pathology and Laboratory

VA Charleston health care

Becky Vanells Madory

Pathology and Laboratory

VA Charleston health care

Joseph R Modzelewski Jr

Pathology and Laboratory

VA Charleston health care

Jane Scribner

Pathology and Laboratory

VA Charleston health care

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