This is a page to introduce our hand surgery staff

Dr. Charles Daly is board certified in orthopedic surgery and is specialized in surgery of the hand.

Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina

Residency: Atlanta, GA

Fellowship: Curtis National Hand Center Baltimore, MD

Board Certification: Yes

Dr. Charles Daly has a special interest in arthritis, fractures, nerve injury, tendon injury, joint replacement, and arthroscopy ("scope"). His clinical interests include pathologies ranging from the fingertip to the shoulder, with special interest in innovative techniques in Dupuytren's contracture, microsurgery, complex trauma and nerve reconstruction, and minimally invasive carpal tunnel release.



He received an academic scholarship to attend the Calhoun Honors College at Clemson University, majoring in Genetics where he graduated magna cum laude. After graduating, he again received an academic scholarship to complete medical school at the Medical University of South Carolina where he graduated magna cum laude and as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. Dr. Daly completed his Orthopaedic Surgery Internship and Residency at Emory University, receiving multiple accolades and awards for his outstanding research and was elected as a resident leader to the esteemed American Orthopaedic Association. After the completion of his orthopaedic surgical training, Dr. Daly went on to subspecialize in hand, shoulder, and elbow surgery at the prestigious Curtis National Hand Center. During his fellowship, he again received multiple awards for research while mastering clinical elective and emergent hand, shoulder, and elbow surgery including advanced reconstructive and minimally invasive techniques.



Following his training, Dr. Daly was an assistant professor at Emory University in Atlanta, GA where he established the Upper Extremity Fellowship Program as well as served as chair of the Musculoskeletal Quality Committee. After many great years in Atlanta, he was recruited back home to Charleston, SC, to work closely with his similarly named but unrelated partner, Dr. Dane Daley, as well as to serve as medical director of musculoskeletal quality here at MUSC.



Dr. Daly has published more than 100 research publications, book chapters, and presentations in the field of hand, shoulder, and elbow surgery. Some of Dr. Daly's research highlights include describing the biomechanical effects of techniques for closure following total shoulder arthroplasty and outcomes after reconstruction for complex nerve injuries. Dr. Daly has written book chapters detailing the technique for thumb carpometacarpal arthritis, medial elbow injuries in throwing athletes, peripheral nerve injuries, and served as issue editor for Hand Clinics. He currently serves on multiple committees for American Society for Surgery of the Hand, including writing questions for the annual national hand surgeon self-assessment exam.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~