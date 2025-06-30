Dementia and caring for someone with Dementia

Summer offers wonderful opportunities to engage individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia in joyful, calming, and memory-stimulating activities. Meaningful engagement doesn’t have to be complicated—it should be simple, sensory-friendly, and rooted in familiarity.

Here are some dementia-friendly summer activity ideas to enjoy safely:

1. Nature Walks & Garden Time

Why: Gentle physical activity, fresh air, and sensory stimulation (smells, textures, colors).

Tips: Choose flat, shaded paths or accessible gardens. Go early morning or late evening to avoid heat.

Variation: Create a small herb garden together in containers—engages smell, memory, and touch.

2. Summer-Themed Arts & Crafts

Why: Encourages creativity and fine motor skills without pressure.

Ideas: Watercolor painting of beach scenes or flowers Shell or leaf collages Decorate flower pots or paint rocks

Pro tip: Use materials with bold colors and easy-to-grip tools.

3. Outdoor Music Sessions

Why: Music often remains accessible even in later stages of dementia.

Ideas:

Play favorite summer songs from their youth

Attend a local outdoor concert with a calm environment

Bring out simple percussion instruments for engagement

4. Sensory Activities: Tastes & Smells of Summer

Why: Stimulates appetite and memories through smell/taste.

Ideas: Ice cream social or popsicle party Lemonade-making activity Scent jars with mint, basil, or sunscreen scents to evoke memories



5. Memory Sharing with Family

Why: Encourages emotional connection and reminiscence.

Ideas: Look through old summer vacation photos Create a memory box with seashells, postcards, or summer items Share simple stories about family traditions



6. Picnic or Porch Time

Why: Change of scenery and fresh air can uplift mood.

Ideas: Set up a shaded porch or picnic blanket with easy finger foods Include familiar music, fresh flowers, and a relaxed atmosphere



7. Gentle Games & Brain Activities

Why: Encourages cognitive stimulation and fun.

Ideas: Summer-themed puzzles with larger pieces Sorting colorful objects (like sea glass or buttons) Matching games with pictures of fruits, flowers, or summer items



Caregiver Reminder:

The goal is to create moments of joy, connection, and comfort. Tailor activities to the person’s current abilities and past interests. Keep it low-stress, flexible, and most of all—fun!