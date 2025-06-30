Dementia and caring for someone with Dementia
This page is to help inform patients and their families about Dementia.
Are you taking care of a Veteran loved one with Dementia?
Are you a Veteran taking care of another Veteran with Dementia?
The REACH VA Telephone Support Group Program can help you.
Caregiving can be very hard. The REACH VA Telephone Support Group Program teaches skills in a group format to help with problem solving, dealing with stress, and positive thinking. The Telephone Support Group Leader works with a group of caregivers to learn better ways to deal with struggles and find time to care for you as well.
The REACH VA Telephone Support Group Program is offered by the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC through our certified Group Leader, Raven Neal, LCSW, LISW-CP. To see if the program is right for you, we do require that the Veteran receive services at our local VA. The caregiver can be a Veteran caring for another Veteran or someone taking care of a Veteran.
To learn more about the program, please contact: Social Worker
GENERAL RESOURCES
VA Crisis Hotline: 1-
Specific Organizations:
Alzheimer’s:
Parkinson’s:
Huntington’s:
ALS:
Lewy Body:
Alzheimer’s Association (Charleston)
Meaningful Summer Activities for People with Dementia
Summer offers wonderful opportunities to engage individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia in joyful, calming, and memory-stimulating activities. Meaningful engagement doesn’t have to be complicated—it should be simple, sensory-friendly, and rooted in familiarity.
Here are some dementia-friendly summer activity ideas to enjoy safely:
1. Nature Walks & Garden Time
- Why: Gentle physical activity, fresh air, and sensory stimulation (smells, textures, colors).
- Tips: Choose flat, shaded paths or accessible gardens. Go early morning or late evening to avoid heat.
- Variation: Create a small herb garden together in containers—engages smell, memory, and touch.
2. Summer-Themed Arts & Crafts
- Why: Encourages creativity and fine motor skills without pressure.
- Ideas:
- Watercolor painting of beach scenes or flowers
- Shell or leaf collages
- Decorate flower pots or paint rocks
- Pro tip: Use materials with bold colors and easy-to-grip tools.
3. Outdoor Music Sessions
- Why: Music often remains accessible even in later stages of dementia.
- Ideas:
- Play favorite summer songs from their youth
- Attend a local outdoor concert with a calm environment
- Bring out simple percussion instruments for engagement
4. Sensory Activities: Tastes & Smells of Summer
- Why: Stimulates appetite and memories through smell/taste.
- Ideas:
- Ice cream social or popsicle party
- Lemonade-making activity
- Scent jars with mint, basil, or sunscreen scents to evoke memories
5. Memory Sharing with Family
- Why: Encourages emotional connection and reminiscence.
- Ideas:
- Look through old summer vacation photos
- Create a memory box with seashells, postcards, or summer items
- Share simple stories about family traditions
6. Picnic or Porch Time
- Why: Change of scenery and fresh air can uplift mood.
- Ideas:
- Set up a shaded porch or picnic blanket with easy finger foods
- Include familiar music, fresh flowers, and a relaxed atmosphere
7. Gentle Games & Brain Activities
- Why: Encourages cognitive stimulation and fun.
- Ideas:
- Summer-themed puzzles with larger pieces
- Sorting colorful objects (like sea glass or buttons)
- Matching games with pictures of fruits, flowers, or summer items
Caregiver Reminder:
The goal is to create moments of joy, connection, and comfort. Tailor activities to the person’s current abilities and past interests. Keep it low-stress, flexible, and most of all—fun!