Check Your VA Claim or Appeal Status

Find out how to check the status of a VA claim or appeal online.

Try signing in with your DS Logon, My HealtheVet, or ID.me account. If you don’t have any of those accounts, you can create one.

What types of claims and appeals can I track with this tool?

You can use this tool to check the status of a VA claim or appeal for compensation. Track your:

Disability compensation (including claims based on special needs like an automobile or clothing allowance)

Veteran or survivor pension benefits

Special monthly compensation (such as Aid and Attendance)

Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC)

Burial allowance to help pay for a Veteran’s burial and funeral expenses

You can also use this tool to check the status of a claim or appeal for other benefits like these:

VA health care

GI Bill or other education benefits

Vocational rehabilitation and employment

A home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE)

A Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) or Special Housing Adaptation (SHA) grant

Life insurance

A pre-need determination of eligibility to be buried in a VA national cemetery

Can I use this tool?

To use this tool, you’ll need to have one of these free accounts:

A Premium My HealtheVet account

A Premium DS Logon account (used for eBenefits and milConnect)

A verified ID.me account that you can create here on VA.gov

Once I’m signed in, how do I check my claim or appeal status?

Go to your "My VA" dashboard.

You'll find the link for this dashboard in the top right corner of the page once you're signed in.

Scroll down to the "Track Claims" section.

There, you'll see a summary of the latest status information for any open claims or appeals you may have.

Click on the "View Status" button for a specific claim.

You'll go to a page with more details about that claim's status and supporting evidence. Evidence may include documents like a doctor's report or medical test results.

What kind of information will I learn about my claim or appeal?

You’ll see where your claim or appeal is in our review process, and when we think we’ll complete our review.

You can also view these details:

Any evidence you’ve filed online to support your initial claim

Any additional evidence we’ve requested from you

Your claim type

What you’ve claimed

Your representative for VA claims

Note: You can only upload documents online to support your initial claim. You can’t upload documents online to support an appeal.

What if I don’t see a document I sent to VA as evidence?

This may be because certain documents won’t appear online.

You won’t see documents that:

You sent to us by mail or fax

You brought to us in person

We’ve restricted to protect your or someone else’s confidentiality (privacy).

Will my personal information be protected if I use this tool?

Yes. This is a secure website. We follow strict security policies and practices to protect your personal health information.

If you print or download anything from the website, you’ll need to take responsibility for protecting that information.

What if I have more questions?

You can call us at 800-827-1000. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.