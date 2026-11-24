VA Cheyenne health care
At the Cheyenne VA Health Care System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates. Discover what’s new at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center and Clinics.
Locations
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY 82001-5356
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Cheyenne health care
Stories
Joshua Deets, a former Corporal and Field Radio Operator in the U.S. Marine Corps, served from 1996 to 2003, including a deployment to Afghanistan. After his military service, Deets faced a challenging transition back to civilian life, struggling with isolation and substance use.
Events
Online weekly meeting to improve Veterans' health and daily habits
When
Tue. Nov 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT