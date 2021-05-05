Cheyenne medical center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the West
Take I-80 East toward Cheyenne. Take Exit 364,College Drive. Turn left onto College Drive. At the third traffic light, turn left onto Pershing Blvd. Continue west on Pershing Blvd, the medical center will be on your right.
From the East
Take I-80 West to Exit 364, College Drive. Turn right on College Drive and continue north until the third traffic light. Turn left onto Pershing Blvd and continue west. The medical center will be on your right.
From the North
Take I-25 South to Exit 11, FE Warren Air Force Base Gate 1/Pershing Blvd. Turn left onto Pershing Blvd and continue east. The medical center will be on your left.
From the South
Take I-25 North to Exit 11, FE Warren Air Force Base Gate 1/Pershing Blvd. Turn right onto Pershing Blvd and continue east. The medical center will be on your left.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY 82001-5356
Intersection:
Pershing Boulevard and Converse Avenue
Coordinates:
LAT: 41°8'52.90"N 104°47'10.53"W