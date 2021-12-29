Cheyenne VA Medical Center - campus map

Directions

From the West

Take I-80 East toward Cheyenne. Take Exit 364,College Drive. Turn left onto College Drive. At the third traffic light, turn left onto Pershing Blvd. Continue west on Pershing Blvd, the medical center will be on your right.

From the East

Take I-80 West to Exit 364, College Drive. Turn right on College Drive and continue north until the third traffic light. Turn left onto Pershing Blvd and continue west. The medical center will be on your right.

From the North

Take I-25 South to Exit 11, FE Warren Air Force Base Gate 1/Pershing Blvd. Turn left onto Pershing Blvd and continue east. The medical center will be on your left.

From the South

Take I-25 North to Exit 11, FE Warren Air Force Base Gate 1/Pershing Blvd. Turn right onto Pershing Blvd and continue east. The medical center will be on your left.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

2360 East Pershing Boulevard

Cheyenne, WY 82001-5356

Intersection:

Pershing Boulevard and Converse Avenue

Coordinates:

LAT: 41°8'52.90"N 104°47'10.53"W