Cheyenne VA Health Care System is offering new Veterans orientation classes.

Exploring health care options at the VA? Do you require additional information regarding your benefits and ratings? New to Cheyenne and curious about the available clinics?

Classes held in the Cheyenne VA classrooms - Morning & afternoon sessions available

Upcoming New Veterans Orientation Classes:

Friday, December 6, 2024

9 to 11 a.m.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2024

1 to 3 p.m.

1 to 3 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2025

9 to 11 a.m.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2025

1 to 3 p.m.

To register call 307-778-7550, ext. 11411

For more information contact Rebecca.Adams2@va.gov or Melvin.Turner2@va.gov

