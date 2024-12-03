Veterans Orientation
Cheyenne VA Health Care System is offering new Veterans orientation classes.
When:
Fri. Dec 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am MT
Where:
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY
Cost:
Free
Exploring health care options at the VA? Do you require additional information regarding your benefits and ratings? New to Cheyenne and curious about the available clinics?
Classes held in the Cheyenne VA classrooms - Morning & afternoon sessions available
Upcoming New Veterans Orientation Classes:
- Friday, December 6, 2024
9 to 11 a.m.
- Friday, December 20, 2024
1 to 3 p.m.
- Friday, January 10, 2025
9 to 11 a.m.
- Friday, January 24, 2025
1 to 3 p.m.
To register call 307-778-7550, ext. 11411
For more information contact Rebecca.Adams2@va.gov or Melvin.Turner2@va.gov
Fri. Jan 10, 2025, 9:00 am – 11:00 am MT