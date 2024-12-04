Cardiology and Pulmonary Clinic Services are Relocating
On Monday, December 16, 2024, the Cardiology and Pulmonary Clinic appointment check-in will relocate.
When:
Where:
Audiology and Podiatry Clinic check-in desk
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY
Cost:
Free
On Monday, December 16, 2024, the Cardiology and Pulmonary Clinic appointment check-in will relocate to the Audiology and Podiatry Clinic check-in desk.
If you have questions, please call 307-778-7550, option 2, option 4 or you can secure message the team via My HealtheVet.