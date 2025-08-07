Produce for a Purpose at Cheyenne VA Health Care System

Cheyenne VA distributes thousands of pounds of free vegetables every Monday, 9:00 a.m. to noon, from June through October.

The effort is part of Produce for a Purpose, a seasonal program supported by Miller Farms in Platteville, Colorado, which donates about $65,000 worth of vegetables each summer. There is no sign-up required. If you or someone you know could benefit from this program, please come by.

If you want to learn more or would like to volunteer to support the program, please call 307-778-7326 or visit https://www.va.gov/cheyenne-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate.



Locations:

• Cheyenne VA Medical Center

2360 E. Pershing Blvd., Cheyenne, WY



• Northern Colorado VA Clinic 4575 Byrd Drive

Loveland, CO