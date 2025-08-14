National Veterans Creative Arts Festival traveling art gallery and performance exhibition
Join us at the Laramie County Library for the first stop on the annual Cheyenne VA Local Veterans Creative Arts Festival traveling art gallery and performance exhibition tour.
When:
Where:
Laramie County Library Cottonwood Room
2200 Pioneer Ave.
Cheyenne, WY
Cost:
Free
Event Schedule
- 10:00 a.m. - Gallery open
- 3:00 p.m. - Artist reception
- 4:00 p.m. - Performance show
Point of Contact:
Kimberly DeSantis
VHACHYCreativeArts@va.gov