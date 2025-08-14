Skip to Content

National Veterans Creative Arts Festival traveling art gallery and performance exhibition

National Veterans Creative Arts Festival logo surrounded by colorful depictions of art, dancing, a microphone, and a typewriter.

Join us at the Laramie County Library for the first stop on the annual Cheyenne VA Local Veterans Creative Arts Festival traveling art gallery and performance exhibition tour.

When:

Where:

Laramie County Library Cottonwood Room

2200 Pioneer Ave.

Cheyenne, WY

Cost:

Free

You're invited! Join us at the Laramie County Library for the first stop on the annual Cheyenne VA Local Veterans Creative Arts Festival traveling art gallery and performance exhibition tour.

Event Schedule

  • 10:00 a.m. - Gallery open
  • 3:00 p.m. - Artist reception
  • 4:00 p.m. - Performance show

Point of Contact:
Kimberly DeSantis
VHACHYCreativeArts@va.gov

