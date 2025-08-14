National Veterans Creative Arts Festival traveling art gallery and performance exhibition
Join us at the Northern Colorado VA Clinic for the annual Cheyenne VA Local Veterans Creative Arts Festival traveling art gallery and performance exhibition tour.
When:
No event data
Where:
4575 Byrd Drive
Loveland, CO
Cost:
Free
You're invited! Join us at the Northern Colorado VA Clinic for the annual Cheyenne VA Local Veterans Creative Arts Festival traveling art gallery and performance exhibition tour.
Event Schedule
- 7:00 a.m. - Gallery open
- 11:00 a.m. - Festival workshops
- 11:00 a.m. | Improv 101
- Noon | Creative writing
- 1:00 p.m. | Songwriting
- 2:00 p.m. | Collaborative art
- 3:00 p.m. - Artist reception
- 4:00 p.m. - Performance show and awards
Point of Contact:
Kimberly DeSantis
VHACHYCreativeArts@va.gov