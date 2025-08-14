Skip to Content

National Veterans Creative Arts Festival traveling art gallery and performance exhibition

National Veterans Creative Arts Festival logo surrounded by colorful depictions of art, dancing, a microphone, and a typewriter.

Join us at the Northern Colorado VA Clinic for the annual Cheyenne VA Local Veterans Creative Arts Festival traveling art gallery and performance exhibition tour.

When:

Where:

4575 Byrd Drive

Loveland, CO

Cost:

Free

You're invited! Join us at the Northern Colorado VA Clinic for the annual Cheyenne VA Local Veterans Creative Arts Festival traveling art gallery and performance exhibition tour.

Event Schedule

  • 7:00 a.m. - Gallery open
  • 11:00 a.m. - Festival workshops
    • 11:00 a.m. | Improv 101
    • Noon | Creative writing
    • 1:00 p.m. | Songwriting
    • 2:00 p.m. | Collaborative art
  • 3:00 p.m. - Artist reception
  • 4:00 p.m. - Performance show and awards

Point of Contact:
Kimberly DeSantis
VHACHYCreativeArts@va.gov

