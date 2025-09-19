Tech4Vets - Basic Technology Assistance
Veterans, do you need a hand with your phone, tablet or laptop?
When:
Where:
Laramie County Library
2200 Pioneer Avenue
Cheyenne, WY
Cost:
Free
Bring your device and join us for Tech4Vets on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave, Cheyenne.
Learn how to:
- Use your device
- Create an email account
- Register for My HealtheVet to manage your VA health care online
Questions? Call 307-778-7550, ext. 11411.