Tech4Vets - Basic Technology Assistance

Artistic rendering of modern tech devices including a laptop and tablet against a teal background. Text reads: Tech4Vets. Basic Technology Assistance.

Veterans, do you need a hand with your phone, tablet or laptop?

When:

Where:

Laramie County Library

2200 Pioneer Avenue

Cheyenne, WY

Cost:

Free

Bring your device and join us for Tech4Vets on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave, Cheyenne

Learn how to:

  • Use your device
  • Create an email account
  • Register for My HealtheVet to manage your VA health care online

Questions? Call 307-778-7550, ext. 11411.

