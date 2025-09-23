Cheyenne VA Medical Center Patient Advocate office relocating

Starting Wednesday Sept 24, the Cheyenne VA Medical Center Patient Advocate office will relocate its office to A1-18 Window E (in the Primary Care area).

The hours will be:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 0900 - 1100.

Thursdays are by appointment.

Veterans can always call our Patient Advocate at 307-778-7573. Veteran seeking assistance with My HealtheVet can also go to room A1-18 Window E for assistance!