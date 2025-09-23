Cheyenne VA Medical Center Patient Advocate office relocating
Cheyenne VA Medical Center Patient Advocate office relocating
A1-18 Window E (in the Primary Care area)
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY
Starting Wednesday Sept 24, the Cheyenne VA Medical Center Patient Advocate office will relocate its office to A1-18 Window E (in the Primary Care area).
The hours will be:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 0900 - 1100.
Thursdays are by appointment.
Veterans can always call our Patient Advocate at 307-778-7573. Veteran seeking assistance with My HealtheVet can also go to room A1-18 Window E for assistance!