Veterans Peer Support Social - Torrington

Overhead view of people forming a circle doing a hands-in chant. Text reads: Veterans Peer Support Social.

This monthly peer support group offers a space for Veterans, spouses and caregivers to connect and support one another.

When:

Where:

Goshen County Library

2001 E A Street

Torrington, WY

Cost:

Free

Join our Veterans Peer Support Social at the Goshen County Library in Torrington. Our monthly group offers a space for Veterans, spouses and caregivers to connect and support one another. Meetings are led by a Certified Peer Support Specialist from Cheyenne VA Medical Center. All are welcome to attend. 

Contact: 
Certified Peer Support Specialist Jennifer Hall 
307-920-7794 

