Veterans Peer Support Social - Torrington
This monthly peer support group offers a space for Veterans, spouses and caregivers to connect and support one another.
When:
No event data
Where:
Goshen County Library
2001 E A Street
Torrington, WY
Cost:
Free
Join our Veterans Peer Support Social at the Goshen County Library in Torrington. Our monthly group offers a space for Veterans, spouses and caregivers to connect and support one another. Meetings are led by a Certified Peer Support Specialist from Cheyenne VA Medical Center. All are welcome to attend.
Contact:
Certified Peer Support Specialist Jennifer Hall
307-920-7794