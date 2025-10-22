Veterans Peer Support Social - Torrington

This monthly peer support group offers a space for Veterans, spouses and caregivers to connect and support one another.

Join our Veterans Peer Support Social at the Goshen County Library in Torrington. Our monthly group offers a space for Veterans, spouses and caregivers to connect and support one another. Meetings are led by a Certified Peer Support Specialist from Cheyenne VA Medical Center. All are welcome to attend.

Contact:

Certified Peer Support Specialist Jennifer Hall

307-920-7794