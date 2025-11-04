Ken Garff Cheyenne presents its Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway Drive-Through Event. We’re proud to provide Thanksgiving meals to our local veterans and active military members at this drive-through event! Please stop by the Cheyenne VA Medical Center on Saturday, November 15 from 10 am to 2 pm to pick up your meal kit that comes with turkey, pie, and all the sides!

We'll have a limited number of kits, so we recommend coming early. First come, first served. While supplies last. ID required to receive meal.

Acceptable IDs include your VA Medical Card, Veterans Identification Card (VIC), or DOD Military ID.