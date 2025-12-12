Women Veteran Focus Group: Prioritizing nutrition during the holidays

Women Veteran Focus Group for a virtual discussion on prioritizing nutrition during the holiday season.

Join our Women Veteran Focus Group for a virtual discussion on prioritizing nutrition during the holiday season. This session will focus on practical nutrition strategies, realistic goal setting and supporting your health during a busy time of year.

The group will be facilitated by Clinical Dietitian Becca Blumberg, who will share tools that women Veterans can use to support their well-being.

Date: December 15, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. MT

Location: Microsoft Teams

Join online via Microsoft Teams

Join by phone:

Call 1-872-701-0185

Conference ID: 360 429 832#

This focus group is open to women Veterans in the Cheyenne VA Health Care System catchment area. We welcome your voice and your experience.