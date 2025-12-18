Learn how to receive VA health care in the community
Learn how to receive VA health care in the community
When:
Thu. Jan 1, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join our series of events on how to receive VA Health Care in the community. See the dates listed below:
Cheyenne Medical Center
- All times are 11:00am - 12:00pm
Thurs, Jan 15, 2026
Thurs, Feb 12, 2026
Thurs, Mar 26, 2026
Thurs, Apr 16, 2026
Thurs, May 21, 2026
Thurs, Jun 18, 2026
Thurs, Jul 16, 2026
Thurs, Aug 27, 2026
Thurs, Sept 17, 2026
Thurs, Oct 15 , 2026
Thurs, Nov 5, 2026
Thurs, Dec 17, 2026
Northern Colorado VA Outpatient Clinic
- All times are 11:00am - 12:00pm
Thurs, Feb 5, 2026
Thurs, Mar 5, 2026
Thurs, Apr 2, 2026
Thurs, May 7, 2026
Thurs, Jul 2, 2026
Thurs, Aug 6, 2026
Thurs, Sept 3, 26
Thurs, Oct 1, 26
Thurs, Nov 19, 26
Use Microsoft Teams to Join the meeting Meeting ID: 268 480 447 887 60 Passcode: eF24ts3S
Dial in by phone +1
Conference ID: 883 412 983#
Thu. Jan 1, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Sat. Jan 31, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Mon. Mar 2, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Wed. Apr 1, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Fri. May 1, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT