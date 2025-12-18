Learn how to receive VA health care in the community

Join our series of events on how to receive VA Health Care in the community. See the dates listed below:



Cheyenne Medical Center

- All times are 11:00am - 12:00pm

Thurs, Jan 15, 2026

Thurs, Feb 12, 2026

Thurs, Mar 26, 2026

Thurs, Apr 16, 2026

Thurs, May 21, 2026

Thurs, Jun 18, 2026

Thurs, Jul 16, 2026

Thurs, Aug 27, 2026

Thurs, Sept 17, 2026

Thurs, Oct 15 , 2026

Thurs, Nov 5, 2026

Thurs, Dec 17, 2026



Northern Colorado VA Outpatient Clinic

- All times are 11:00am - 12:00pm

Thurs, Feb 5, 2026

Thurs, Mar 5, 2026

Thurs, Apr 2, 2026

Thurs, May 7, 2026

Thurs, Jul 2, 2026

Thurs, Aug 6, 2026

Thurs, Sept 3, 26

Thurs, Oct 1, 26

Thurs, Nov 19, 26

Use Microsoft Teams to Join the meeting Meeting ID: 268 480 447 887 60 Passcode: eF24ts3S

Dial in by phone +1

Conference ID: 883 412 983#