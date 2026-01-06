Skip to Content

Learn how to receive VA health care in the community - Northern Colorado VA Clinic

CHY community care banner

Learn how to receive VA health care in the community

When:

Thu. Feb 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Repeats

Where:

MH101

4575 Byrd Drive

Loveland, CO

Cost:

Free

Join our series of events on how to receive VA Health Care in the community

See the dates listed below.

Northern Colorado VA Clinic

All times are 11:00 a.m. to noon

  • Thurs, Feb 5, 2026
  • Thurs, Mar 5, 2026
  • Thurs, Apr 2, 2026
  • Thurs, May 7, 2026
  • Thurs, Jul 2, 2026
  • Thurs, Aug 6, 2026
  • Thurs, Sept 3, 2026
  • Thurs, Oct 1, 2026
  • Thurs, Nov 19, 2026 - Room MH139

To sign up, or to ask questions, please call: 307-776-7550, ext. 11411

Can't make it in-person? Join us virtually

Use Microsoft Teams to Join the meeting
Meeting ID: 268 480 447 887 60
Passcode: eF24ts3S

Dial in by phone: 872-701-0185
Conference ID: 883 412 983#

Find additional sessions and dates being held at Cheyenne VA Medical Center

Thu. Feb 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Thu. Apr 2, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Thu. May 7, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Thu. Jul 2, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Other VA events

Last updated: 