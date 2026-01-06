Learn how to receive VA health care in the community - Northern Colorado VA Clinic
When:
Thu. Feb 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Where:
MH101
4575 Byrd Drive
Loveland, CO
Cost:
Free
Join our series of events on how to receive VA Health Care in the community
See the dates listed below.
Northern Colorado VA Clinic
All times are 11:00 a.m. to noon
- Thurs, Feb 5, 2026
- Thurs, Mar 5, 2026
- Thurs, Apr 2, 2026
- Thurs, May 7, 2026
- Thurs, Jul 2, 2026
- Thurs, Aug 6, 2026
- Thurs, Sept 3, 2026
- Thurs, Oct 1, 2026
- Thurs, Nov 19, 2026 - Room MH139
To sign up, or to ask questions, please call: 307-776-7550, ext. 11411
Can't make it in-person? Join us virtually
Use Microsoft Teams to Join the meeting
Meeting ID: 268 480 447 887 60
Passcode: eF24ts3S
Dial in by phone: 872-701-0185
Conference ID: 883 412 983#
Find additional sessions and dates being held at Cheyenne VA Medical Center
