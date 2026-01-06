Learn how to receive VA health care in the community - Northern Colorado VA Clinic

Learn how to receive VA health care in the community

Join our series of events on how to receive VA Health Care in the community

See the dates listed below.

Northern Colorado VA Clinic

All times are 11:00 a.m. to noon

Thurs, Feb 5, 2026

Thurs, Mar 5, 2026

Thurs, Apr 2, 2026

Thurs, May 7, 2026

Thurs, Jul 2, 2026

Thurs, Aug 6, 2026

Thurs, Sept 3, 2026

Thurs, Oct 1, 2026

Thurs, Nov 19, 2026 - Room MH139

To sign up, or to ask questions, please call: 307-776-7550, ext. 11411

Can't make it in-person? Join us virtually

Use Microsoft Teams to Join the meeting

Meeting ID: 268 480 447 887 60

Passcode: eF24ts3S

Dial in by phone: 872-701-0185

Conference ID: 883 412 983#

Find additional sessions and dates being held at Cheyenne VA Medical Center